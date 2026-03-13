Crosby's Return Impacts Raiders' Plans, But In a Good Way

It's been a whirlwind week for Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Crosby nearly got traded to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks, but he failed his physical, so he remains a member of the Silver and Black. He then re-affirmed his commitment to the franchise, ready to move forward from the strange transaction that never was.

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Raiders have been fairly active in free agency, making those moves assuming Crosby would not be on the roster. However, now that he's back on the roster, Crosby becomes a part of the team's present and future.

While that would hamstring most franchises, it's actually a good thing for the Raiders franchise. Let's explain why.

Crosby is back -- and that's good!

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Raiders were fairly aggressive signing free agents, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. On Monday, Las Vegas signed former first-round pick Kwity Paye to play on the opposite side of Crosby. Malcolm Koonce is also back, so there's plenty of depth on the defensive end.

Las Vegas spent plenty of Crosby's best years looking for a reliable pass-rusher across from the five-time Pro Bowler, and Koonce showed flashes a few years ago before an injury sidelined him for all of 2024. With another fully healthy season, he may be able to get on track.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Paye has had a few nice seasons throughout his career, totaling 30.5 sacks in five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He also has a high floor as a run defender, so he may finally be the answer the team has sought across from Crosby.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) looks on before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Raiders added two linebackers, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, who were teammates at Georgia on a national championship-winning team. They have both turned in good NFL careers, totaling 695 tackles between them.

The Raiders were aggressive during free agency, even if they planned on rebuilding. General Manager John Spytek added real NFL talent that can help the team win, and keeping Crosby with that group only increases those chances.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Crosby is hoping to get fully healthy so he can be a part of the Raiders' turnaround. He has helped the team win games in years past, and with a better coaching staff and more talent around him, the Raiders may actually have put together the roster he needed during Crosby's prime.

A team that was surprisingly built to compete now keeps a franchise favorite in the fold. We'll see if the Raiders win more games than expected next season.