3 Raiders Whose Jobs Could Be on the Line in OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders have made sweeping changes to their coaching staff and roster this offseason. With an improved roster will come tough decisions for the Raiders' front office about which players to keep and which to let go. There will be several such instances.

The Raiders' plans of turning things around will require them to fully revamp their roster, which will take more than just an offseason or two. However, as that process continues, Las Vegas must soon narrow its roster to 53 players. Below are three players whom they could move on from.

RB Chris Collier

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (35) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sometimes, who does or does not make a roster is simply a numbers game. That will be the case for Raiders running back Chris Collier. Las Vegas drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in last year's NFL Draft, then drafted running back Mike Washington in this year's draft.

Las Vegas added Malik Benson and still has running back Dylan Laube on the roster. Both Benson and Laube could take special teams snaps away from Collier, making him even less valuable to the Raiders. Las Vegas has three running backs on the roster. They do not need four.

K Matt Gay

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders place kicker Matt Gay (16) kicks a field goal against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders will have a new kicker for the first time in many years after moving on from Daniel Carlson. Las Vegas signed veteran kicker Matt Gay but also added rookie kicker Kansei Matsuzawa. It is fair to assume that Gay will win the starting job. However, the Raiders did not assume so.

Teams usually do not add a second kicker to the roster if they are completely sold on the kicker they already have. Gay has not kicked a single field goal for the Raiders, so he has not earned the benefit of the doubt yet. Gay may be favored to win the job, but do not count Matsuzawa out.

IDL Treven Ma'ae

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) warms ups during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As is the case with Collier, Ma'ae may become a victim of the Raiders' improvement at his position group and how deep they are . Las Vegas' interior defensive line is, hands down, its deepest position group. This gives the Raiders' front office plenty of room to trim down if needed.

In other words, the Raiders can afford to move on from an interior defensive lineman more than they can any other position group on the roster. It remains to be seen just what the Raiders' coaching staff thinks about its interior defensive line, but Ma'ae might be expendable.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As the Raiders move into a new era, it will be up to head coach Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff to get the most out of their roster.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think it's just having a really good coaching staff. That's what helps you have a great game day, putting together a good game plan and not being surprised by what comes, having answers for what the defense has given you. It takes the whole coaching staff to do that, and I think that's what sticks out about us in Seattle last year was a really impressive coaching staff,” Kubiak said.

“I think that every team I've ever been on, there's just players that surprise you. For instance, last year, Jax [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] -- he wasn't supposed to be an outside receiver. I thought he did a pretty good job last year. So, you're just finding what guys do best and trying to use their abilities to help the team."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders have made significant progress on their roster this offseason, which will force their hand in other areas. However, it is a good problem to have, and a problem they have rarely had in the past.

Las Vegas has begun adding so much talent they can now confidently move on from other players. The Raiders are finally on the right track.