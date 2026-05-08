Raiders' Fine-Tuning of 1 Position Group Undeniable

The Las Vegas Raiders have lacked dependable talent amongst their starters and reserves for much of recent memory. This has been a large part of Las Vegas' downfall. After years of losing simply due to a lack of talent, the Raiders have spent the offseason making changes across the board.

Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers nose tackle Keyron Crawford (24) against the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' Pipeline

The Raiders' offseason has been commendable for many reasons, one of the biggest being their veteran additions in free agency and their youthful additions in the NFL Draft. Both work hand in hand, as the veterans that were added will improve their starting lineup. The rookies will develop depth.

The Raiders drafted safeties Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson to develop behind Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao. They drafted defensive end Keyron Crawford to develop behind Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye. They added Fernando Mendoza to develop behind Kirk Cousins.

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Las Vegas drafted several players who play the same position as the veterans they signed in free agency. This was not an accident. It was a part of a carefully constructed plan by the Raiders' front office to fill their roster with a solid mix of productive veterans and moldable young talent.

Between their new coaching staff and the proven veterans they have in front of many of their incoming rookies, the Raiders should have some quality development in store for their young players. Crawford recently explained his thoughts on learning from one of the best to ever play his position.

Jan 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) misses the sack on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"Yeah, the main person was Maxx [Crosby]. I talked to Maxx, probably, like twice already. He called me draft night, and then I called him the next day just to get a couple pointers. But just being able to soak in as much knowledge as I can once everybody gets in is going to be the best part,” Crawford said.

“I was like, ‘I belong here.’ So, it was more so I was just calling to actually get pointers. I asked him what is something that you actually messed up your rookie year that I should take note of, and he gave me a great response."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Finetune

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) looks on before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Raiders' additions of Paye and Crawford, along with the release of Charles Snowden, quickly fine-tuned their defensive end group. Defensive end was one of their deepest position groups on the roster, and they still managed to improve. They now have an even more solid group of edge rushers.

Las Vegas has Crosby, Paye, Crawford, and still has Malcolm Koonce, who should be much improved after a full two offseasons and one regular season after a season-ending injury two offseasons ago. Those are four capable defensive ends that should fit well in their transition to a 3-4 defense.

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks for an open receiver as Auburn Tigers defensive end Keyron Crawford (24) applies defensive pressure during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As the Raiders move forward with their plans of rebuilding their roster, they have already eliminated defensive end as a position for the foreseeable future . In Crosby and Paye, the Raiders have two dependable starting defensive ends.

Koonce and Crawford have two reserve defensive ends who can continue taking the next steps in their respective development. Crawford plans to take the advice he got from Crosby and make the most of his opportunity.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Really, just be respectful. You don't have to talk as much. Show in, show out. When your time comes, get ahead of the vets, show them how it's done. If my name is called, just be ready. So, just being able to be myself and bring everything that I have to the table up front without hesitation. Just don't be scared of anything. That’s the main one," Crawford said.

“He was like, ‘Bro, just be yourself. Be respectful. You don't have to say much. All you have to do is work. That's all we care about, and you're going to be able to fit in perfectly.’"