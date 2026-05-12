Ranking Every Raiders Position Group by Overall Talent and Depth

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent most of the offseason revamping their roster as much as possible in one offseason. Las Vegas has several more productive offseasons to go before fully rebuilding, but they have quickly improved several position groups.

Conversely, other position groups still need more work.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensive Line

The Raiders' defensive line features a deep, serviceable group of interior defensive lineman many may not be able to name. However, their defensive ends are just as deep, but more noteworthy, with the likes of Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye.

Las Vegas' defensive line is the deepest position group on the team, and it may not be close.

Tight Ends

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has one of the best tight ends in the league when healthy. Regardless, the Raiders are talented and deep at tight end.

Running Backs

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Raiders used the No. 6 pick in last year's draft on running back Ashton Jeanty. Despite many struggles that were of no fault of his own, Jeanty still had a productive rookie season, breaking the franchise's rookie record for scrimmage yards. An improved coaching staff and roster should help.

Las Vegas also added Mike Washington in the draft, which many draft experts believed was one of the better backs available in this year's draft. In time, Jeanty and Washington should be a solid duo.

Linebackers

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) stands during the National Anthem before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Raiders got younger and more athletic with two major free-agent signings. The respective additions of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker took the Raiders' group of linebackers from one of the oldest in the league to a solid group, assuming everyone stays healthy.

Everyone staying healthy is arguably the unit's most significant problem, along with a lack of depth. Las Vegas has signed multiple other linebackers for reserve roles; however, the unit still needs additional depth pieces. Even without the additional depth, the unit is better than others on the roster.

Offensive Line

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Raiders had one of the worst offensive lines in the National Football League last season. The unit allowed more sacks than any other offensive line in the league. The unit also paved the way for the Raiders to finish last in the NFL in rushing, despite using the No. 6 pick in last year's draft on Jeanty.

Still, Las Vegas signed veteran center Tyler Linderbaum this offseason, which should quickly improve their offensive line from the inside out. They have young talent in Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, and one of the best left tackles in the league, when healthy, in Kolton Miller.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas also added one of the best offensive linemen in college football in this year's draft when they selected Trey Zuhn. All in all, Las Vegas' offensive line has improved but is largely a work in progress. The Raiders' line will likely take years to fully rebuild , but it has improved from last season.

Quarterbacks

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders added Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza this offseason. Yet, until they play meaningful minutes this season, it is hard to say what Las Vegas' quarterback group is, except that they are better than last season. That, of course, is not saying much at all.

Wide Receivers

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Raiders added veteran wide receiver Jalen Nailor to a relatively young and inexperienced group of wide receivers. Tre Tucker will be the longest tenured Raider on the roster heading into the season and should thrive this season under Klint Kubiak and company.

Kubiak recently explained what he has seen from Tucker so far.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“I mean one guy that sticks out is watching Tre Tucker play football. He's kind of everything that we're about, the way that his play style, how good of a teammate that he is. He's one of those guys like Maxx [Crosby],” Spytek said.

Defensive Backs

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' defensive backfield underwent several moves this offseason, adding multiple cornerbacks and safeties. Eric Stokes and Darien Porter have proven they can be dependable, but the rest of the position group is a question mark.

Collectively, it is still the worst position group on the team.