Ranking Every Raiders Position Group by Overall Talent and Depth
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The Las Vegas Raiders have spent most of the offseason revamping their roster as much as possible in one offseason. Las Vegas has several more productive offseasons to go before fully rebuilding, but they have quickly improved several position groups.
Conversely, other position groups still need more work.
Defensive Line
The Raiders' defensive line features a deep, serviceable group of interior defensive lineman many may not be able to name. However, their defensive ends are just as deep, but more noteworthy, with the likes of Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye.
Las Vegas' defensive line is the deepest position group on the team, and it may not be close.
Tight Ends
Las Vegas has one of the best tight ends in the league when healthy. Regardless, the Raiders are talented and deep at tight end.
Running Backs
The Raiders used the No. 6 pick in last year's draft on running back Ashton Jeanty. Despite many struggles that were of no fault of his own, Jeanty still had a productive rookie season, breaking the franchise's rookie record for scrimmage yards. An improved coaching staff and roster should help.
Las Vegas also added Mike Washington in the draft, which many draft experts believed was one of the better backs available in this year's draft. In time, Jeanty and Washington should be a solid duo.
Linebackers
The Raiders got younger and more athletic with two major free-agent signings. The respective additions of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker took the Raiders' group of linebackers from one of the oldest in the league to a solid group, assuming everyone stays healthy.
Everyone staying healthy is arguably the unit's most significant problem, along with a lack of depth. Las Vegas has signed multiple other linebackers for reserve roles; however, the unit still needs additional depth pieces. Even without the additional depth, the unit is better than others on the roster.
Offensive Line
The Raiders had one of the worst offensive lines in the National Football League last season. The unit allowed more sacks than any other offensive line in the league. The unit also paved the way for the Raiders to finish last in the NFL in rushing, despite using the No. 6 pick in last year's draft on Jeanty.
Still, Las Vegas signed veteran center Tyler Linderbaum this offseason, which should quickly improve their offensive line from the inside out. They have young talent in Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, and one of the best left tackles in the league, when healthy, in Kolton Miller.
Las Vegas also added one of the best offensive linemen in college football in this year's draft when they selected Trey Zuhn. All in all, Las Vegas' offensive line has improved but is largely a work in progress. The Raiders' line will likely take years to fully rebuild, but it has improved from last season.
Quarterbacks
The Raiders added Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza this offseason. Yet, until they play meaningful minutes this season, it is hard to say what Las Vegas' quarterback group is, except that they are better than last season. That, of course, is not saying much at all.
Wide Receivers
The Raiders added veteran wide receiver Jalen Nailor to a relatively young and inexperienced group of wide receivers. Tre Tucker will be the longest tenured Raider on the roster heading into the season and should thrive this season under Klint Kubiak and company.
Kubiak recently explained what he has seen from Tucker so far.
“I mean one guy that sticks out is watching Tre Tucker play football. He's kind of everything that we're about, the way that his play style, how good of a teammate that he is. He's one of those guys like Maxx [Crosby],” Spytek said.
Defensive Backs
Las Vegas' defensive backfield underwent several moves this offseason, adding multiple cornerbacks and safeties. Eric Stokes and Darien Porter have proven they can be dependable, but the rest of the position group is a question mark.
Collectively, it is still the worst position group on the team.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant