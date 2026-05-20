Unlocking Ashton Jeanty Will Be Critical to Raiders' Success

There will be no shortage of noteworthy aspects to the Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 season. Many of those aspects will center around the offense, as Las Vegas' front prioritized that side of the ball slightly more this offseason, with good reason. Improving their offense has been at the forefront of their mind.

Watch Ashton Jeanty Discuss the Raiders' Organized Team Activities Below:

Jeanty's Next Step

Las Vegas hired Klint Kubiak to help unlock an offense with a solid core of players. In the past three offseasons, the Raiders have added arguably the best tight end in the National Football League in Brock Bowers, a budding running back in Ashton Jeanty, and, most recently, Fernando Mendoza.

It will take several more offseasons to complete, but the Raiders have quietly begun building a solid offense. However, last season proved that it would take more than just additional talent for the Raiders to have a successful season. Last season's struggles confirmed Kubiak's importance.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders drafted Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in last year's NFL Draft. Yet, still finished last in the league in rushing. Las Vegas also had the league leader in interceptions and allowed the most sacks of any team. All of these things negatively impacted Jeanty, who still had a solid season.

In OTAs, Jeanty had several nice plays, both on the ground and through the air. Jeanty looked like a more polished running back playing behind an improved offensive line. Las Vegas was not in pads yet, but it was clear they were making progress on the field, and not just on paper.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a touchdown pass against Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'Oto'O (39) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko's ability to get Jeanty and the Raiders' ground game going will be one of the most critical parts of his tenure with the team. This will be especially true as the Raiders will implement a new offense with many new pieces.

It is no secret that a serviceable ground game can help alleviate the challenges of implementing a new coaching staff, quarterback, and other roster changes. Jeanty broke the Raiders' franchise record for yards from scrimmage behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He also did so with arguably one of the league's worst coaching staffs. It will be interesting to see what he can do with an improved offensive line and a more competent coaching staff. Based on how Jeanty looked during OTAs, it is safe to believe Jeanty, like the Raiders as a whole, has improved .

As Las Vegas continues to work through OTAs and then training camp, Jeanty's success will directly correlate to the Raiders' success as a team. The Raiders have strung together many losing seasons. Las Vegas has finished last in the NFL in rushing in two of the last three seasons.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

All they have to do is not be the absolute worst team in the league in this critical area of the game, and they will be fine in 2026. The bar is low for their ground game. Kubiak and Janocko should be able to field a better ground game than the worst in the league.

Jeanty is primed for a big season. He made an impact on the field in OTAs in subtle ways that he did not last season. This is a testament to his personal improvement, as well as to the roster and coaching staff that the Raiders' front office made this season.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a touchdown pass against Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'Oto'O (39) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It is challenging to produce a competent offense with the deficiencies the Raiders had last season. So far, it appears they have eliminated many of those shortcomings, which should immediately and directly impact Jeanty.

Look for the second year running back to be even more impactful in 2026.