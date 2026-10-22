4 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Raiders' Week 7 Matchup

Klint Kubiak and the Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of a losing streak that has quickly made clear where they stand compared to the league's best. As they turn their focus to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, they are still very much a work in progress.

Below are the four storylines I am watching the most on Sunday.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Which Team Ends Its Spiral First?

Both teams are on losing streaks: the Rams have lost two straight, and the Raiders have lost three. Which team will win and snap its losing streak will be determined well before the final whistle blows. For the Raiders, it starts in the third quarter.

Two teams on losing streaks could force one or both to play poorly down the stretch if it's another close game. This could work in the Raiders' favor, as they have been in close games in almost every game this year.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) waits to snap the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Offensive Line Musical Chairs

On Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas started Caleb Rogers at right guard instead of Jackson Powers-Johnson. One of the biggest storylines I will watch in Week 7 will be who starts along the line and how the starting unit performs.

Las Vegas' line needs help and more time together to gel comfortably. Yet they still face several formidable defensive lines over the next few weeks and throughout the season. The rest of the season will likely clarify which positions in the unit they address most aggressively this offseason.

Can Raiders' Offense Get Going Before Fourth Quarter?

Las Vegas' offense has made significant progress from last season. Yet the past three weeks have clarified where the unit needs additional help. Roster-wise, their weaknesses were well known; however, they've now shown up on the field.

Specifically, Las Vegas has struggled to close out multiple games they could have won. A significant reason they suffered those close losses was the offense's inability to generate enough points when the chances presented themselves.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker TJ Parker (99) in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think when you get further into the season, obviously, teams know what you do. The more reps that you get, they have more time to see your scheme, so it's an evolving scheme. It's getting the players home, and then when we do get home, making sure we get the ball out. So, that's the cat-and-mouse game of the NFL,” Kubiak said before Wednesday’s practice.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) deflects a pass intended for Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) int he second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Raiders' Group of Young Contributors Put Together Another Solid Performance?

Along with veteran additions Las Vegas made over the past two offseasons that have bolstered the roster , another part of the Raiders' rebuild has been their reliance on young players thrust into critical roles early in their careers. Young talent played a significant role in all three wins.

The Raiders' success in 2026 and beyond will largely depend on the coaching staff's ability to get the most out of those young players. Las Vegas has lost three straight games, but against the Bills, most of the young players Las Vegas will lean on had productive outings.

“A lot of key contributors and guys that we're still counting on. I think that's a big part of being successful in the NFL is getting your young guys to play early, and credit to John Spytek for the young men that he's brought in, not only as good players, but guys that are team-oriented individuals that are about the Raider Way,” Kubiak said.

“So, they just have to keep developing. And young guys, they have setbacks too. You have a good game, okay, you get beat, and now you just keep competing. That's the league. It's the most competitive business that I know, and that's what makes it the most rewarding."

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Raiders face the Rams in Week 7, one of the biggest storylines I will watch is whether Las Vegas' young players can build on last week. Las Vegas has assembled a solid mix of young players and veterans who work well together when they are clicking on all cylinders.

It will be interesting to see whether they can build on the productive things they have done during their losing streak , make the necessary corrections, and make enough progress between Weeks 6 and 7 to beat a talented but beatable Rams team.