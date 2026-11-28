The Las Vegas Raiders entered Week 11 searching for answers in many areas, and did so with a rookie quarterback in his career road start. Last Sunday, the Raiders faced another of the league's best teams, a common theme this season.

Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders' offense struggled early, as the Denver Broncos made life tough. In addition to it being Mendoza's first career road start, Las Vegas did not have Brock Bowers, as he missed Week 11 with the ankle injury that kept him out for the second half of Week 10.

This forced the Raiders' young offense to grow up quickly in many of the areas of the game that have held the unit back for much of this season. It remains unclear what the finished product will look like, but in Week 10, Las Vegas' offense may have finally begun to find its identity.

Las Vegas' roster still needs help, as this was essentially the first legitimate season of their plans to rebuild what has been a subpar roster for far too long. However, if they can replicate some of the things they did against the Broncos, moving forward, the Raiders can help themselves.

Raiders' Needs

Las Vegas' struggles to run the ball have derailed the offense so much that it has led to short drives, which negatively impacted their defense. Every team wants to run the ball, but not every team drafts two running backs in consecutive seasons, including using the No. 6 overall pick on one.

The Raiders' struggles on the ground have plagued them this season, but have plagued them for the past three seasons. Las Vegas has struggled to run the ball despite adding several running backs and shuffling through head coaches. Las Vegas needs more, but they may have what they need.

Part of Klint Kubiak's job is to maximize the roster he was given. Last Sunday, they did just that, producing their best rushing game of the season. The Raiders may have entered the game with the second-fewest rushing yards, but Sunday confirmed Las Vegas may be turning a corner.

Las Vegas' success on the ground completely changed the game's trajectory, as it helped keep the Broncos off balance. Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko shared his thoughts on the offense's improvements in Week 11.

“I think it's like Coach [Klint Kubiak] said the other day, I think it's just familiarity and our time on task with our concepts, and how our technique continues to improve. We continue to practice the technique throughout the season,” Janocko said following Thursday’s practice.

“So, that stuff that our coaches are constantly drilling and making sure that we're constantly improving, whether in our technique, making our schemes as sound as possible, and then letting the guys go out and bring it to life."

Las Vegas' improvements went beyond just the ground game, as nearly everything improved for the unit compared to what it has been for most of the season. The Raiders ran the ball well, which allowed them to use Mendoza in multiple ways.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hands the ball to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders still have a long way to go, but may have found some things they can build on in Week 12. Janocko explained how much work goes into establishing the proper development to make their offensive success more prevalent.

"I think it's just one of our fundamentals that we strive to do and make everything look similar, but every quarterback really strives for stuff like that. Just emphasizing the fundamentals of our fakes and our runs and all the footwork, and just like anything else we do with drops and timing and rhythm and everything else we do, it all kind of fits together," Janocko said.

Las Vegas' Week 12 matchup against the Browns gives Las Vegas a chance to produce another positive performance, which would further solidify that they are headed in the right direction. Running the ball well against the Browns would help boost the offense's confidence and the defense's stamina.

“You're always looking to build confidence, and the best way to build confidence is to have success and to see the techniques, the fundamentals, and the scheme come to life to allow you to achieve some success," Janocko said.