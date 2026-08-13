5 Raiders I’m Excited To Watch Against Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off their preseason on Thursday night, hosting the Arizona Cardinals in the first action of a new era for the franchise.

First-year head coach Klint Kubiak said the starters will play this week , as the team will get a chance to evaluate the entire roster and see how several of their players do in live action for the first time since January. This is an intriguing group of players who have a chance to show their growth as the team continues through a rebuild under general manager John Spytek. With that in mind, here are five players I'm excited to watch this week.

Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback

My apologies for being cliché about this, but the "unofficial" debut of the Raiders' No. 1 overall draft pick is one of the most highly anticipated moments in recent franchise history. Mendoza has had a great camp, impressing coaches and observers with good ball security. Now, he'll face a different NFL defense than his own team's for the first time, as he'll likely work in with some of the starters, per Kubiak.

"He's [Mendoza] going to get plenty of experience in the game," Kubiak said. "Look forward to seeing him out there with his teammates. A lot of guys that we need to evaluate, but he'll get plenty of reps."

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No matter how good or bad Mendoza plays this week, it will be fun to see just how much growth he has made since joining Las Vegas.

Hezekiah Masses, Cornerback

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A rookie who has continued to stand out during camp, Masses has been wildly impressive for the growth he has made in training camp. Coverage versatility has always stood out, especially from his college days. The ball production was elite at Cal, and the Raiders hope to have more of the same flash during the preseason.

Technique and general consistency have always been an issue for Masses. I want to see what discipline and new techniques he has added to his skill set once he begins to trickle into the game.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Guard

There is a legitimate competition for the right-guard spot in Las Vegas, no matter who gets the nod for the slot on Thursday night. Caleb Rogers has begun to showcase the tools that made him an interesting middle-round draft selection, but Powers-Johnson is the one facing the most pressure heading into the preseason. He must showcase what made him a touted offensive lineman from Oregon to prove he is worthy of being the Week 1 starter.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jermod McCoy, Cornerback

A piece of news every Raiders fan had been waiting for all summer came true on Tuesday when Kubiak said the rookie fourth-round selection, McCoy, would play this week against the Cardinals, marking the first snaps for the former Tennessee Volunteer since the 2024 opening playoff round against Ohio State.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think Jermod [McCoy] has been practicing almost every day we've been out there, so we expect him to play," Kubiak said. "We expect him to compete and look forward to watching him play."

McCoy was arguably one of the top talents in the NFL Draft this spring, but concerns about a potential issue with a knee plug signaled red flags, causing him to tumble to the start of the fourth round. If he can stay healthy, this could be a major steal, making McCoy a future top team defender.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tonka Hemingway, Defensive Tackle

Hemingway is a player I'm buying the hype on early in camp. He has made major improvements from last season and enters his second year looking to be a better contributor in the trenches as a core depth talent in the middle of the defensive line. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard values Hemingway's inside-out versatility, so his deployment on Thursday could give us a glimpse of just how much he has grown this summer.