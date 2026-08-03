Raiders Training Camp Day 7: First Day in Pads Winners and Losers

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders moments ago completed their first partially padded practice of training camp, ushering in another phase headed toward the season.

It was a spirited practice for a group of men who have had to practice a game since last February in shorts, and now they are playing in pads.

Kirk Cousins | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

That changed today.

Several players stood out for various reasons today, and we will look at some of the veterans and rookies in this article.

That said, some organizational things stood out that were indicative of more than just one player or coach, and I will point those out first.

John Spytek | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

Organizational Overhaul

GM John Spytek set a clear plan after the collapse of the 2025 season and has stayed on course with diligence and direction.

The selection of Klint Kubiak fills that description ideally, and the impact of the two men was fully on display today.

The Raiders have assembled a large group of men who love the game of football, but approach it like a business. That approach is fundamentally changing the organization. I asked Kubiak about it, and his answer was as straightforward as they come.

“I think we just have a professional group of players. They care about getting better. We don’t have any turds. We've got guys that want to be here, that want to win, that want to change this place, and so I'm really happy with that."

2. Comfort is the enemy and leads to complacency. I am 100% convinced that both Klint Kubiak and GM John Spytek would tell you they are pleased with the Raiders' progress. But that then goes into the myriad of things that aren’t fixed yet. This new regime has no room for anything that even comes close to comfortable or content. They are all business.

3. Kubiak discussed that with me earlier today. “Our guys are extremely coachable. I think when I hear something like that, it just makes you want to work harder for those players and be at your best for them because they're counting on us to get them better."

It didn’t take long for Klint Kubiak to change the organization's culture, and all the players are talking about it. He explained how he did it.

“There's things we talk about in team meetings, but words are really just words. So, I think the most important thing is we go watch our tape and then we talk about what is acceptable and what is not. What effort looks like, what it doesn't look like, and then we let the players go set that standard. So, it's their game, not ours."

The Individual Players

Multiple players today, for various reasons, stood out. We will feature five rookies and five veterans. Others stood out as well, and we will discuss them in my full podcast at the bottom of this story.

The Rookies

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Fernando Mendoza

It was a rough start to the day for the Raiders' No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza. The $57 million QB messed up on a couple of snaps and had some poor passes, but none of that is shocking or alarming for a rookie, let alone for the first day in pads.

What stood out was that he kept battling and fighting just like we saw in college, and he finished the day with some excellent plays. The expectations on the youngster are enormous; that is fine, but it isn’t fair. He is going to make mistakes like a rookie, because he is one. What you want to see is that he doesn’t repeat mistakes and that he learns from them. All of which are true.

Kubiak addressed his play today, "Yeah, that's part of playing the position, but we have to get that cleaned up. But that's why the quarterback's got to be one of the best athletes on the field. Got to grab a low snap and then be able to jump on it when it's over his head."

S Tanner Wall

Tanner Wall | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The pride of Provo continues to show off his football acumen. That doesn’t mean that he is ready to start an NFL football game right now. Still, every day he does one or more things that are certain to get the evaluators' attention, and because of how the roster is positioned, making the 53-man roster (outside of an injury) is going to be an uphill battle.

What I will say is that if he starts the year on the Raiders' practice squad, he will get called up to play in games this year. He belongs in the NFL, despite how raw he is.

WR Malik Benson

Malik Benson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I have repeated since he was selected that the issue with the Oregon Duck had nothing to do with talent, but with how he could transition to the physicality of the NFL. Today was his first opportunity to demonstrate that he could handle said physicality, and he did, well. He looked smooth in and out of breaks and was aggressive downfield as a blocker. Kubiak praised (as much as he can) his play early in camp.

"He's got a good head start, playing good football. He has a lot in front of him and a lot that he needs to prove to us."

CB Hezekiah Masses

Hezekiah Masses | Darrell Craig Harris

Perhaps no rookie on the roster has impacted this team as quickly as Masses. Months before the NFL Draft, I had him mocked to the Raiders because the team recognized his talent early. That said, I repeatedly spoke about how the question marks with him had more to do with the physicality of the league. Could he handle big, fast receivers who are coming at him on the attack and ready to take him on?

While it has only been one practice, Masses not only showed up; he showed out. There is still so much time to go, but the simple fact is that anyone skeptical of his ability to handle the contact of the NFL today was a statement. Young Mr. Masses made his point.

Jeremy Chinn, the Raiders' terrific S, is a fan of the rookie.

"I mean, Zeke [Hezekiah Masses] came in making plays. Even in OTAs, just seeing him step up. I feel like he just had an understanding. Even just technique-wise, he's true to his technique. He's always been true to his technique ever since he stepped in here, and it hasn't been a drop-off, so it's cool to see."

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Mike Washington Jr. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This young man continues to impress, showing off his incredible combination of speed and power. He can get to the hole and power his way through it, but his skill set is so impressive, and his commitment to blocking and special teams is very strong. He looked good running, blocking, catching, and on special teams today.

Omar Young, the RB coach, spoke of his new rookie weapon today after practice, and had a lot to say.

"Mike's [Washington Jr.] been great, man. I mean, he really worked his butt off during the offseason, and you could really tell and see that. And it's a great deal for him to just be able to come out here every single day and put forth and show the work that he put on in the offseason and let it come fruition. So, I'm really proud of him and excited to see what he continues to do."

The Veterans

Maxx Crosby | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

QB Kirk Cousins

In total command of the offense, the 15-year veteran was totally in charge today. Ducking and moving like a 21-year-old, he put the ball on the money every time and already has a terrific rapport with Brock Bowers and Jalen Nailor. Adding to his exceptional play, the pride of Holland Christian High School spends nearly as much time mentoring and teaching as he does playing, and has proven to be one of the wisest investments of the Silver and Black this offseason.

DE Maxx Crosby

The equivalent of Brock Bowers, but on the defensive side. He can do anything he wants on the football field at any time, and like Cousins, is constantly talking, leading, encouraging, and coaching. What makes Maxx unique is not what he can do from his spot, but how he can and does disrupt plays designed to go away from him. His athleticism is a thing of beauty, and he is one of those players you truly do not value until you don’t have him.

Fellow defensive linemen, Thomas Booker IV, bragged and praised the team captain at practice today.

Maxx Crosby | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

"I mean, I think the thing that you look at with Maxx is just aggression. He sets the tempo in terms of aggression. He's gonna let you know about it. And that entire feeling kind of pervades the defensive line. So, having him back out there after not being there for OTAs has been amazing."

"Whether it's him leading in drills or him in a team period blowing a run up, he's just letting you know like, there's no reason why we shouldn't dominate every play, and that's been the case. So, we appreciate having him out there and him setting the standards."

DT Tonka Hemingway

Tonka Hemingway | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This young man is going to make a lot of money in his next contract if he continues to play at the level he has already established for himself. He has confidence now, and the unifying message from the GM, head coach, coordinator, and position coach is music to his ears. Used by young DC Robbie Leonard to the maximum of his ability, he is making plays everywhere, and today even showed off some pursuit work I had not yet seen.

To do that on the first day in pads speaks clearly to his want to, and Hemingway is getting better every day.

His teammate and fellow DL Jonah Laulu had a lot of praise for his teammate.

“I remember I think the first practice we had the spring. I told him, I was like, 'I can't wait to see what you do this year. Like I'm excited to see the player you become,' because we always knew he could go. Me and Tonka are, I would say, similar just as far as we're pretty savvy in the pass, but Tonka he's just really smooth with his pass rush and even in the run."

"He doesn't weigh that much, you would think he weighs more than he does just how good and strong his hands are in the run as well as in the pass. Don't be surprised when you see Tonka out there making plays."

CB Eric Stokes

Today, the young man showed what makes him so good: he was all over guys down the field at full speed—then stopped to be a big brother, mentor, and coach to Jermod McCoy. Comfortable with a three-year deal in hand that he now has a home, the young man is playing so well that, to the untrained eye, he looks to be playing effortlessly.

Multiple times today, Kirk Cousins looked off because Stokes' coverage was so tight. He might not get many stats, but he can’t make a QB throw his way.

Eric Stokes | Arnie Basemore, On SI

His teammate, Jeremy Chinn, praised how Stokes shuts down the field.

“It's been good for us, of course. I mean, he shut down a whole side of the field for us last year. Having a guy like that on your defense, it makes everybody better.”

WR Jalen Nailor

After a couple of days early in which the wide receiver room was uneventful at best, Nailor has emerged, along with Brock Bowers, as Kirk Cousins' top and most reliable target. The proud Michigan State Spartan looked smooth today in and out of routes and was sure-handed. What really set today apart was his upfield awareness and his ability to move without the ball as a blocker and a decoy. Kubiak praised his new prized receiver after practice today.

Jalen Nailor | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Bringing Jalen [Nailor] here in the spring, he had a baby, he missed some practice. So, I just wanted to see where he was at learning the system. But he's picked up right where he left off. We expect big things out of Jalen. He has high expectations for himself. I think he can get better as we keep going."

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