5 Observations From Raiders' Organized Team Activities

The Las Vegas Raiders' Organized Team Activities are underway. Below are a few of the observations from the Raiders' return to the field.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins' Value

The Raiders wanted an established veteran quarterback to lead them into the 2026 season. However, they did not add Cousins simply to start for a few games until Fernando Mendoza is ready. The Las Vegas signed Cousins to help steady an offense that has lacked stability.

In OTAs, there were several instances of Cousins' experience and confidence on display. Cousins showed a command that has not been seen from a Raiders quarterback in some time. Mendoza is the future, but Cousins will be a quality veteran that can keep things afloat, should he stay healthy.

Stokes the Leader

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes was quietly one of the team's most significant signings of the offseason. Las Vegas made a number of significant signings this offseason, adding the likes of Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, and Kwity Paye. Yet, retaining Stokes ranked near the top.

In OTAs, Stokes was seen guiding the Raiders' young, inexperienced cornerbacks. The additions the Raiders made on defense should help Stokes and the rest of the Raiders' cornerbacks in 2026. If Stokes stays healthy, he may be in for another solid season.

Quay Walker's Impact

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Players do not play in full pads during OTAs. So, there is only so much that can really be deciphered from their fieldwork. However, it is already evident that Walker possesses a skill set unlike any the Raiders have had at the linebacker position in recent memory.

In OTAs, Walker could be seen all over the field, both in coverage and against the run. This is precisely the reason Las Vegas' front office signed him this offseason. One of the many things the Raiders lacked last season was linebackers who could cover well, or at least serviceably.

JJ Pegues Quietly Developing

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears running back d'Andre Swift (4) is pressed by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

As the Raiders transition to a 3-4 defense, few things will be more critical than having a solid rotation of interior defensive linemen. Last offseason, the Raiders added Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues to their defensive line. Both will be counted on in rotational roles moving forward.

In OTAs, Pegues looked noticeably improved and more refined than he did last season. He is a player who appears to have had a productive offseason, but he must not translate that offseason work onto the field in OTAs, training camp, and during those rotational opportunities.

Opportunities Abound

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders' front office has often said they do not care what round a player was drafted in, how much they are paid, or how long they have played; the best players will play on Sundays. It was apparent in OTAs that the Raiders meant exactly what they said.

Several lesser-known players were given opportunities to earn a roster spot. Most notably, seventh-round draft pick Brandon Cleveland has a legitimate chance to make the roster. He must take advantage. The Raiders are deep at his position, but he is a player the Raiders are willing to develop.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders' rebuild will take effort from everyone. It will require players who are not household names to step up and produce. The only way they can do so is if they have been prepared for that moment, which starts in the offseason. Las Vegas' rebuilding efforts are for real.

After years of the Raiders making the wrong coaching staff and roster moves, it appears they are finally headed in the right direction. They still have a long way to go, and OTAs are only a small sample size, but it is enough to legitimize the reasonable, increased expectations surrounding the team.