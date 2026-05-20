Raiders' Improvement Was on Display During OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially moved on from a disappointing 2025 season, as Organized Team Activities have gotten underway. Las Vegas has made a slew of coaching staff and roster changes, and they have begun working to mesh together on the field.

Watch Klint Kubiak Discuss Organized Team Activities and More

Kubiak's Beginning

The Raiders hired Klint Kubiak to help get their offense going after fielding one of the worst offenses in the National Football League over the past three seasons. In a league driven by offenses, Las Vegas has struggled to produce a competent offense for many years.

Kubiak was tasked with turning the Las Vegas team around. More specifically, Kubiak, in addition to the roster additions Las Vegas has made, is expected to help develop the Raiders' offense gradually in 2026 and beyond. The start of OTAs is yet the next step in Kubiak's first season at the helm.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas enters 2026 with many new and moving parts on its coaching staff and in all three phases of the game. The Raiders' front office has made quality additions to their offense and defense, and even quietly added to their special teams unit, which struggled last season.

The start of OTAs officially wipes the slate clean for a Raiders team and organization that has struggled to do much of anything well in recent years. Las Vegas still has a long way to go, but for the moment, it seems that the Raiders are heading in the right direction. OTAs are just another step.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders have one of the most challenging schedules in the league this season. However, few teams, if any, have had as productive an offseason as Las Vegas. The Raiders have done this offseason enough to warrant expectations that they will at least be better than last season.

It is not unfair or unreasonable to expect the Raiders to take a step forward in 2026, but that will require a productive offseason. Team activities are a critical part of any team's offseason, especially for a team that will feature a new head coach and three new coordinators.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas starts the season with four manageable games. Although there is one fewer preseason game, the Raiders will have plenty of time to work out the kinks that come with installing new schemes on both sides of the ball. The Raiders are gradually putting the pieces together.

As the Raiders continue to progress through the summer, everything they do will matter. So far, in OTAs, Las Vegas looks like a team that has focused on improving and fielding a more competitive team. They appear to be crisper. Their offense runs plays that make sense. Their defense looks faster.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The coaching staff, roster, and schematic changes they implemented this offseason were apparent in OTAs. They still have a long way to go, but it was evident that the Raiders have been putting in the work this offseason. Based on how they looked in OTAs, they have undoubtedly improved.

After winning three games last season and four games the season before, the bar is low for the Raiders in their first season under Kubiak . Not only is the bar low, but they also have more than four winnable games on their schedule this season.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So far, it appears the Raiders have improved. Yet, it is only May. There is a long way to go before Week 1. Still, for them to look as improved as they have looked during OTAs only adds to the belief that Las Vegas will be better sooner, rather than later. However, they must prove it on the field.