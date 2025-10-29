Raiders Today

The Big Step Raiders’ Aidan O’Connell Just Took

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to get back quarterback Aidan O'Connell this week. O'Connell is set to hit the practice field for the first time in the regular season.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be on the practice field getting ready for their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars of the AFC South. The Silver and Black will be back at home in Allegiant Stadium, looking to put on a better product on the field than what they have been giving Raider Nation. Another big week for the Raiders in front of the home fans.

As the preparation is on for this game, the Raiders will be getting back one of their quarterbacks. Aidan O'Connell made his return with his team to practice. This will be the first time that O'Connell takes the field at practice in the regular season.

Aidan O'Connell Returning for Raiders

"O’Connell suffered a fractured wrist during the preseason and has been sidelined since," said Myles Myles Simmons of NBC Sports.

"A fourth-round pick in 2023, O’Connell appeared in 20 games with 17 starts over his first two seasons, compiling a 7-10 record as a starter. O’Connell has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 3,830 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions."

"The Raiders have also opened the practice window for safety Lonnie Johnson, who suffered a broken fibula during a practice in August."

Getting O'Connell back on the practice field is important for the Raiders. The offense has not been running smoothly under veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Smith has not been playing well this season, and if he continues to struggle in the second half of the season, we could see O'Connell sooner rather than later. O'Connell has started games in the NFL over the last few years, and throwing him in at quarterback would be something the Raiders should not be afraid to do.

The Raiders are coming off their bye as they get ready for this game. If they show the same thing they have been doing from the first half of the season, it is going to be tough not to put in O'Connell. If you have an extra week to get prepared for your next game and you see the same results, that will cause a lot of concerns for everyone in the building. Are we going to see a different Raiders team, or are we going to be getting an improved team that looks like they can compete in games?

