Why Devin White's Play Has Sparked Debate in Raider Nation

The Las Vegas Raiders are having one of the worst seasons, if not the worst season, of their franchise's history. Yes, the whole history of the Raiders, we might have never seen a season like the one we are witnessing in the 2025 NFL season.

The Raiders have been a complete no-show outside of two games that they have won this season. It has been a rough one for everyone who is involved in this organization, but no one is suffering more than the Raider Nation.

These fans are the best fans in the whole league, and they are the most loyal fans as well. They have not gotten anything to cheer for in a long time.

And they are always there for the team, no matter what and they have been frustrated over the last few years, and they have every reason to. This team gives the Raider Nation nothing to look forward to other than a team that consistently loses. They do not deserve that. Out of all the years this fanbase has put into the team, something must game.

Coming into this season, there were a lot of changes made. For this team, a lot of change at the linebacker position. One linebacker they brought in was Devin White. White has connections with Raiders general manager John Spytek. White has not played well over the last few seasons. But this season, White has been better, but not like one insider is making it seem.

Devin White Talk

"It’s been a challenging season in Las Vegas, but the Raiders have some success stories — LB Devin White is a big one. He has emerged as a potential Comeback Player of the Year candidate in DC Patrick Graham’s scheme, as the fifth player in team history to eclipse 140 tackles. With one sack, White would join Demario Davis as one of two players since 2019 to get 700+ tackles and 25 sacks," said NFL Insider Ian Rapoport on X/Twitter.

It’s been a challenging season in Las Vegas, but the #Raiders have some success stories — LB Devin White is a big one.



He has emerged as a potential Comeback Player of the Year candidate in DC Patrick Graham’s scheme, as the fifth player in team history to eclipse 140 tackles.… pic.twitter.com/UOL7A8OAP2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2025

The one thing that White does not pass is the eye test. White has not looked good for most part of the season.

"Tackle numbers are one of the most misleading stats. He just hasn’t been good. So many blown assignments," said one Senior Writer.

Tackle numbers are one of the most misleading stats. He just hasn’t been good. So many blown assignments. https://t.co/WK4xDdl3j8 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 16, 2025

In last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was seen yelling at White for not doing his job on the defense. It came after an Eagles scoring play. Crosby was seen very upset with White.

