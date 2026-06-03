'All About Ball.' Raiders' Bowers Hands Kubiak Credit

Heading into next season for the Las Vegas Raiders, most of the talk has centered on the offense. This offense will improve and look way better than it has over the last few seasons. One of the best play callers in the NFL, Klint Kubiak, is now the head coach for the Silver and Black, and he is bringing his great offensive scheme. We all saw what he did a season ago with the Seattle Seahawks, leading that offense to a Super Bowl.

Kubiak will look to lead this Raiders offense now to look like one that will be at the top soon. The franchise got the right head coach in the building, and the pieces are there to make it all worth it, and this offense to take off. It will be interesting to see how Kubiak uses the weapons, but one thing is for sure: he will put the players in the best position to succeed. Whatever they do best, that is what plays they are going to be running.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Kubiak Looking To Fix the Raiders Offense

Kubiak still has a lot to prove, even coming off a Super Bowl win as an offensive coordinator. Kubiak is under more pressure now that he is the head coach. That pressure will go away with all the preparation that he is putting in this offseason. Kubiak has said he is here to prove why the Raiders hired him and is not looking to take any handout. He is looking to prove it every day that he is in the building. Practice by Practice and week by week. One thing at a time.

"Yeah, no, I mean, he's very serious, all about football, which I like. I mean, he's all about ball and means he just doesn't mess around, so I like that a lot," said Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. "So, it's definitely going to help us out in the long run."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Bowers Ready To Make an Impact

"Yeah, I mean, I think I can be a pretty versatile player, so I mean, I think I can do a decent amount of stuff, so I mean, it's just kind of however they want to use me, so I'm ready for whatever they want me to do."

Kubiak is not going to make the mistake of not making sure the offense runs through Bowers, especially in the passing game. Nonetheless, this could be the best Raiders offensive unit in quite some time.