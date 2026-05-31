Raiders' OC Janocko Praises Kubiak’s Mentorship

It is a different feeling going to the new season for the Las Vegas Raiders. They have pushed all the right buttons this offseason, and it just feels like they got it right with the new coaching staff. Super Bowl-winning coach Klint Kubiak leads it. He is entering his first season as head coach of the Silver and Black. He is coming off an impressive season as the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, during which he led that offense to a Super Bowl victory.

He is not the only one who came along with him to the desert. Kubiak knows what it takes to improve an offense. It is not all about one coaching calling the plays, it is about a coaching staff that can trust each other and build the team together. That is why he brought in Andrew Janocko to be his offensive coordinator. Janocko and Kubiak have been working together for a while now, and wherever they have been together, they have taken the offense to better heights.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris

Raiders Offense Is Going To Look Brand New

That is exactly what they are looking to do with the Silver and Black. The franchise offense has been bad over the last few seasons; now it is time to change that. It is not going to be easy because this offense has a lot of moving parts, but they know how to get their players to play their best. We saw it from these two last season. It is the level of trust they have in each other, and that is what the Raiders saw when they went out and hired Kubiak to help this team take the next step.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Janocko Thankful for Relationship With Kubiak

"I think anytime you move into a new position, you have to adapt, but I've had some really unbelievable mentors," Andrew Janocko told the media. "The guy sitting in the head chair right now, he and I have worked together closely for the last several years and years before that, so I've seen him grow and develop, been there step by step with him for that. So, been able to use that knowledge and then use all of the other coordinators I've been around."

These two are going to take the Raiders offense to a level we have not seen in a long time. They want to show why they were brought in, and I think we'll see it sooner rather than later.