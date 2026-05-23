New Coaching Staff Impressed by Raiders Offensive Weapons

If the Las Vegas Raiders want to be better next season, they are going to have to make sure they get the offense going. That has been the weakest point of this team over the last few seasons. The Silver and Black must change that to give this team a chance to improve and win games starting next season.

This offense on paper did everything they needed to do in the offseason to make sure they have the right players in place to take that next step. The credit has to go to a lot of different people in the Raiders front office.

Coach Klint Kubiak and GM John Spytek flanked by multiple NFL, Raider greats. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

They got the job done this offseason with the new coaching staff, led by head coach Klint Kubiak. They are giving him and his staff the right players to make sure they need to get the offense playing the best they can and scoring points.

Combine that with the players they already have on the offensive side of the ball, and it is going to unlock the offense and them even more.

Raiders Offense Has Two of the Best Weapons

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Two of the biggest and brightest weapons for the Raiders are starting tight end Brock Bowers and starting running back Ashton Jeanty. The offense will likely work around them. They will both be involved in almost every play for this team next season.

Now they are getting paired with one of the best player callers in the National Football League. It is going to get better for this offense with these types of weapons. They are going to get the most out of each other.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"Two huge competitors," said Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko about Jeanty and Bowers. "Two guys that are pledal to the floor all the time. If we get an hour on the field, that is an hour of full-speed work".

"If we get 30 minutes on the field, that is 30 minutes of all they got. Those are two guys who do not know anything about gear. Those are two guys who know how to go, how to work, how to work hard. That sets the pace for what we want to be and where we want to go."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It is going to be fun to watch both Jeanty and Bowers work these new coaches. They are going to work hard to put the whole offense in the best position to be successful. That is all you can ask for.