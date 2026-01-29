An Early Prediction for Next Season's Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to do much of anything well on offense lately. The Raiders have finished with the league's statistically worst rushing attack each of the past two seasons. Las Vegas was the third-worst rushing team three seasons ago, based on yards per game.

Their struggles at quarterback and offensive line have been even more glaring. A lack of a competent offensive line doomed the Raiders this season. Injuries, lack of depth, and poor positional coaching led to an offensive line that could not open holes or pass-protect at all.

Rising Raider

Las Vegas drafted Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in last year's NFL Draft. The Raiders finished this season averaging the fewest rushing yards in the league. They averaged fewer yards per game in 2025 than they did in the 2024 season that led to them drafting Jeanty.

Still, Jeanty had a productive season overall, breaking the rookie total scrimmage yards record. It was evident that once the Raiders assemble a decent line, Jeanty should be able to take the next step. He flashed his potential several times this season, most notably against the NFL's top defense.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders will likely spend the offseason building up its roster, with heavy emphasis on its offensive line. Aside from drafting Fernando Mendoza, Raiders General Manager John Spytek knows fixing the league's worst offensive line this season is undoubtedly the primary focus roster-wise.

“I know there's been a lot of narratives out there that he didn't have the season that maybe he deserved or you would expect from the sixth overall pick. Well, that's fine, but it's not just Ashton. There's 10 other people that are out there with him, and it's our job to put a great group of guys around him to help him realize his potential," Spytek said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dalton Wasserman agrees that once the Raiders' front office solidifies its offensive line, Jeanty will deliver on his end. Based on what Jeanty showed this season when he was not contacted at or behind the line of scrimmage, and even when he was, it is a fair assessment.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes against the Houston Texans linebacker E.J. Speed (45) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"While Jeanty rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in his debut campaign, he did so at an incredibly inefficient rate. He averaged just 3.7 yards per carry, and more than 80% of his yards came after contact," Wasserman said.

"That was primarily the result of Las Vegas' 30th-ranked PFF run-blocking grade. If the team can improve its offensive line and quarterback play, Jeanty could be set on a path toward greater production in 2026."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

