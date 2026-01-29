An Early Prediction for Next Season's Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to do much of anything well on offense lately. The Raiders have finished with the league's statistically worst rushing attack each of the past two seasons. Las Vegas was the third-worst rushing team three seasons ago, based on yards per game.
Their struggles at quarterback and offensive line have been even more glaring. A lack of a competent offensive line doomed the Raiders this season. Injuries, lack of depth, and poor positional coaching led to an offensive line that could not open holes or pass-protect at all.
Las Vegas drafted Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in last year's NFL Draft. The Raiders finished this season averaging the fewest rushing yards in the league. They averaged fewer yards per game in 2025 than they did in the 2024 season that led to them drafting Jeanty.
Still, Jeanty had a productive season overall, breaking the rookie total scrimmage yards record. It was evident that once the Raiders assemble a decent line, Jeanty should be able to take the next step. He flashed his potential several times this season, most notably against the NFL's top defense.
The Raiders will likely spend the offseason building up its roster, with heavy emphasis on its offensive line. Aside from drafting Fernando Mendoza, Raiders General Manager John Spytek knows fixing the league's worst offensive line this season is undoubtedly the primary focus roster-wise.
“I know there's been a lot of narratives out there that he didn't have the season that maybe he deserved or you would expect from the sixth overall pick. Well, that's fine, but it's not just Ashton. There's 10 other people that are out there with him, and it's our job to put a great group of guys around him to help him realize his potential," Spytek said.
Dalton Wasserman agrees that once the Raiders' front office solidifies its offensive line, Jeanty will deliver on his end. Based on what Jeanty showed this season when he was not contacted at or behind the line of scrimmage, and even when he was, it is a fair assessment.
"While Jeanty rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in his debut campaign, he did so at an incredibly inefficient rate. He averaged just 3.7 yards per carry, and more than 80% of his yards came after contact," Wasserman said.
"That was primarily the result of Las Vegas' 30th-ranked PFF run-blocking grade. If the team can improve its offensive line and quarterback play, Jeanty could be set on a path toward greater production in 2026."
