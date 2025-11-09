Analyzing 1 Recent Raiders Decision
To say the Las Vegas Raiders' season has been surprisingly disappointing would be an understatement.
Raiders' Improvement
The Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that the Raiders' group of wide receivers needed help, especially with Jakobi Meyers now gone. Las Vegas addressed its will Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained what the addition of Tyler Lockett
"Well, Geno [Smith] has been like that since we've been with him, and right now [Tyler] Lockett is just learning our terminology. Tyler has been great, he's played a lot of football, and him and Geno are on the same page. And I think sometimes Geno can interpret they may have called it one way when they were in Seattle, and we call it this way now here in Vegas," Kelly said.
"So, you can see Geno say something to Lockett and he'll say, 'Oh okay, I got you.' Geno is always very active in part of our game planning, what he likes, what he sees. He's a student of the game. He's in this building 24/7, he watches as much tape as any coach, so we value Geno's input on a lot of things."
Following Lockett's first game with the Raiders, Kelly analyze Lockett's performance. Kelly also noted the skills Lockett brings to Las Vegas that will help fill the void left by Jakobi Meyers' departure. Lockett has undoubtedly been a welcomed addition to the Raiders.
"I thought he did a nice job for what he was called upon. I don't know what his total snap numbers were, but in terms of what his assignments were, he was spot on with what he did, and he's continuing to learn. He's got quickness, obviously, he's played in big games, nothing is too big for him. So, we'll continue to see what he can do. It still hasn't been a week, but we're getting into game two with him, so we'll see where we go from here," Kelly said.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE