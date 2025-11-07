This Player Has Been the Raiders' Best Player This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-7 with a subpar roster, but they have top-tier individual talent at multiple positions on the field. Las Vegas' roster needs an overhaul this season, but they do have pieces they can build around.
Determining the Raiders' Best
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus examined several aspects of every team in the National Football League through this point in the season. Locker noted that the player who has performed the best for the Raiders this season has unquestionably been tight end Brock Bowers.
Bowers' talent and impact is undeniable. Unfortunately for the Raiders, Bowers has missed significant time this season due to injury. Furthermore, Bowers was far from healthy in multiple games that he has appeared in this season, limiting his immeasurable impact.
"Even though a lingering knee injury sidelined him for multiple games, Bowers hasn’t experienced any sort of sophomore slump. His 89.1 overall PFF grade and 90.5 PFF receiving grade are each the best among tight ends to play 200 or more snaps," Locker said.
Bowers returned to the Raiders' lineup in Week 9, registering over 100 receiving yards, which included three touchdowns. Following the game, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted Bowers' importance to the Raiders' offense.
"This is what we've been missing, it can't be more obvious. You can see Brock [Bowers] is such a good football player. This is what we watched all summer-long and offseason, those guys hooking up. It just makes everything better. You have a go-to guy. I thought Geno [Smith] played a great football game today,” Carroll said.
"He played excellently under the pressure of it and trying to finish it. Like you said, 9-9 in the fourth quarter, that's what we know. The things that we saw earlier in the year when we were trying to patch together just didn't seem like that was the character of the team that we would be. I think this is a glimpse of what our future is about. Let's see if we can't get this thing rolling."
