Analyzing the Raiders' Highest Priority This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon be able to breathe easy, as they will finally eliminate a problem that has plagued them for far too long.

Raiders' Downfall

The Raiders have had arguably the worst group of quarterbacks of any team in the National Football League over the past three seasons. Including Geno Smith, the Raiders have started seven different quarterbacks over that time, paying a pretty penny to several of those quarterbacks for subpar play.

Las Vegas is set to finally make their quarterback issues a thing of the past, as they have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Raiders are widely expected to draft Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. In a quarterback-driven league, the Raiders will finally have theirs.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Matt Okada of NFL.com recently listed what he believes is the top priority for every team in the American Football Conference. The Raiders' most pressing priority is undoubtedly fixing their quarterback situation. Improving the offensive line is also near the top of the list.

“They have seven wins over the last two seasons, and the number one overall pick in April, so it’s not a stretch to say the Raiders have more to fix than just about any team in the NFL. Fortunately, when things are this bad, step one is usually the same: they need a franchise quarterback," Okada said.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“Geno Smith’s miniature breakout in Seattle did not translate to Las Vegas, where his -0.17 EPA/dropback ranked fourth-worst among qualified quarterbacks per NFL Pro . Here’s the good news. The number one pick is all but slotted in as quarterback Fernando Mendoza ﻿, the Heisman winner and national champion out of Indiana.

“Between him, new head coach Klint Kubiak (who just coordinated ﻿ Sam Darnold ﻿ and the Seahawks to the Lombardi) and partial owner Tom Brady (who won seven of those trophies as a player), there’s a whole lot of hardware being laid in the foundation of the future in Vegas."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was widely believed that the Raiders traded for Smith because of his ties to former Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll. Shortly after Carroll was fired, Raiders General Manager John Spytek elaborated on where things currently stood between Smith and the team.

“Geno [Smith] is under contract for next year. We did that because when we traded for him, we liked him. I'm not going to get too far into the future right now, I'm day by day, but he's one of the guys that's under contract, he's a quarterback, he played some good football this year, and we'll make those decisions going forward," Spytek said.

