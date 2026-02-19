One Major Raiders' Problem Has a Quick Fix

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled in many ways this season.

Where Games Are Won and Lost

The Raiders ' biggest need was on display every week this entire season. Las Vegas failed to protect quarterback Geno Smith or open lanes for running back Ashton Jeanty, leading to a long, long season for everyone involved.

Matt Bowen of ESPN recently released his prediction for potential landing spots for some of the league's best pending free agents. He believes the Raiders would be a solid fit for the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive guard, Zion Johnson. Las Vegas struggled along the interior line this season.

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) and Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) react after a play during the first half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | William Navarro-Imagn Images

"The Raiders can upgrade their offensive line with Johnson. He’d play the left guard spot in Klint Kubiak’s system, using his mobility in the zone run game. Plus, Johnson’s youth and durability fit the rebuild in Las Vegas. He is just entering his prime playing years, with a 90.7% pass block win rate over his four-year career with the Chargers," Bowen said.

Injuries to Jackson Powers-Johnson, and an overall lack of depth at both offensive guard positions doomed the Raiders this season. Although Caleb Rogers showed potential late in the season, Las Vegas could undoubtedly use additional, veteran help at the position.

Jul 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) during training camp press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders will also have to decide what to do with their own offensive guard, Dylan Parham, who is set to hit free agency this offseason. Parham has started in 63 games for the Raiders over the past four seasons and has generally been a dependable player.

Still, even if they keep Parham, Las Vegas needs help along the offensive line. Las Vegas' issues along the unit this season were not only about performance; it was about how top-heavy the unit was. One injury essentially ruined the season. The Raiders cannot allow that to happen again next season.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even if the Raiders re-sign Parham, they will need additional help at the position. Between the NFL Draft and free agency, the Raiders should strongly consider multiple offensive guards, several of whom are available in free agency alone.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted earlier this offseason that several things will factor into how he and the Raiders' front office will address their offensive line. The unit allowed more sacks than any other offensive line in the National Football League this season.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind," Spytek said.

