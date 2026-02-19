What it Would Take to Get Raiders to Open for Business

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the early stages of what is expected to be a rebuild that will take many years. They entered the offseason with 10 draft picks, including the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. They are expected to use that pick on quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Where Things Stand

Mendoza will mark the first quarterback the Raiders can build around in years. The additional nine draft picks the Raiders have could increase if they pull off a move for their greatest asset, star defensive end Maxx Crosby. After a rocky end to the regular season, Crosby is reportedly unhappy.

Las Vegas ' front office has consistently insisted they do not want to trade Crosby. That has come from Mark Davis himself. However, that, and more was recently confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter. According to Schefter, the Raiders still do not want to trade Crosby.

However, if another team wanted him, the Raiders know what they want in return. Schefter noted that the Raiders would want a return similar to what the Dallas Cowboys got in return for Micah Parsons, which included multiple first round picks.

“I was told that the Raiders don’t want to trade him and that if they even contemplated it, it would take a Micah Parsons-type package. That’s what I was told. Do I think they’re getting two ones and a player? No. Do I think that they’re going to want to trade him? No. Do I think he’ll be traded? …It’ll change by the week, but it’s certainly possible," Schefter said.

Crosby, of course, would like a Parsons-like deal in a potential trade as well. Parsons signed a contract worth nearly $200 million.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek discussed where things stood between Crosby and the team. Still, rumors have continued to swirl.

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx [Crosby] and how much he loves to play the game, and I've had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx, and I think it's been well documented that he didn't love the idea of not playing football, and I think you always want that from your best players,” Spytek said.

“In fact, I think that's why they're your best players. So, I love Maxx; he embodies what a Raider is. I've been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that."

