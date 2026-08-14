Analyzing No. 1 Overall Pick Fernando Mendoza's Raiders Premiere

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders followed up the completion of a solid first training camp under head coach Klint Kubiak with another solid day of work on the field. Thursday night's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals put that on display.

No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza was on the field for most of Thursday night's game, showcasing many of the reasons Las Vegas used the top pick of the draft on him. Mendoza had his ups and downs on Thursday, with many more ups than downs.

Below are a few notes from Mendoza's performance during Las Vegas' loss to the Cardinals.

Productive First Game

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have spent the past few weeks practicing against each other in training camp and offseason workouts. Thursday night gave Mendoza and the Raiders a chance to improve by playing another team, providing Las Vegas with a quality measuring stick for the upcoming season.

Mendoza completed 10 of his 16 passes against the Cardinals, registering 97 passing yards. Las Vegas may have lost the exhibition matchup, but the improvement Mendoza and the rest of the team made was well worth a meaningless loss in August.

There are more than a few reasons to be excited about Mendoza's future in the desert.

Cautious Optimism

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Cardinals, Mendoza showcased his accuracy, arm, and ability to read defenses quickly. There were several times when Mendoza's willingness to check the ball down helped keep the ball moving and the Raiders' offense on the field.

In just one preseason game, Mendoza looked more competent than any of the quarterbacks Las Vegas featured last season. Furthermore, he did so while playing with largely Las Vegas' reserve offensive line. Arizona had reserves in as well, but the point remains the same.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas put Mendoza in during their second offensive drive of the game. Mendoza faced a few Cardinals starters as well. After one preseason game, there is legitimate reason for cautious optimism regarding Mendoza.

If He Has Time To Throw, He Will Deliver

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday repeatedly confirmed that if Mendoza has a clean pocket, there is a high probability that he will make the right decisions, be on time, and be accurate with the pass. This should encourage Las Vegas' front office to continue revamping their roster, especially on offense.

This may seem simple, but blocking, quarterback decision-making, and execution have eluded the Raiders in recent seasons. Mendoza has a long way to go, but the potential is undoubtedly there. Thursday was more confirmation that Las Vegas is headed in the right direction .

Mendoza Still Learning

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) takes the snap during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just as there were positives for Mendoza, there were small areas he will look to improve moving forward. The rookie quarterback took a sack that was a testament to the difference in speed Mendoza experienced in his first game as a professional compared to his college days.

There were also a few passes that Mendoza could have completed had he read the defense a little better. There were also passes he completed that could have yielded greater gains with more time and a better understanding of Kubiak's offense. This will come in time, as Mendoza noted.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it comes from the standard that Coach [Klint] Kubiak, Coach [Andrew] Janocko and Coach [Mike] Sullivan demand. Especially in OTAs. There was maybe one or two practices, or two reps, that I thought, ‘Hey, this was a really, really good rep.’ Then when we get in the film room, and maybe it might have slipped past in college, but when we get in the film room, you get torn apart because of a small detail," Mendoza said during training camp.

“Then you end up realizing when you watch the game film and you talk to the veterans, ‘Hey, in the game, the margins are only even smaller.’ In reality, when you thought that was a great ball, it's really a 50/50 ball because you didn't throw in the correct timing."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Being able to learn from that and have, honestly, frustrations with my own play has helped my growth. It has helped new neurological pathways form because it creates that pressure, and that positive pressure and that positive stress, in order to grow and learn as a quarterback."