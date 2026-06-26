Raiders' Legend Approves of Direction the Organization is Headed

The Las Vegas Raiders have not only had one of the best offseasons of any team in the National Football League, but they have also had one of the best offseasons they have had in many years. It has been a long time since the Raiders have entered a season after so many legitimate moves.

Massive Moves

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (center) poses at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. From left: Marcus Allen, Mike Haynes, Howie Long, Kubiak, general manager John Spyktek, Charles Woodson and Rich Gannon. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders added at least one player to nearly every position group on the roster. The two positions they did not do so, tight end and punter, Las Vegas has some of the top talent in the league. Raiders general manager John Spytek and Las Vegas' front office have produced an impressive offseason.

Las Vegas still has plenty of work to do on its roster in future offseasons, but for now, it is hard to ignore the moves they have made. They must still put in the work on the field to mesh all of their new parts together cohesively, but at least they have improved pieces to work with.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders added some of the best talent available in free agency this offseason, and many of their most significant moves added improved talent at critical positions on the field. Las Vegas added Tyler Linderbaum, who should quickly turn their offensive line around this upcoming season.

By adding Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, the Raiders upgraded their group of linebackers. They also added depth to their linebacker group, which was needed. Kwity Paye, Taron Johnson, Jalen Nailor, and the additional 10 players Las Vegas added in the draft have vastly improved the roster.

Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown is on the sidelines before the start of a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has taken a massive step forward roster-wise. They must now do the same on the field by conducting an even more productive training camp. The Raiders have improved, but so many new pieces on the roster and coaching staff will naturally come with growing pains.

Amid the legitimate excitement that continues to grow around the team this summer, patience will still be needed. Still, it is fair to note how far the Raiders have come in a short time following a challenging and frustrating past three seasons.

Legends' Approval

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are on their fourth head coach in as many seasons, but the arrival of Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff is part of the reason expectations continue to grow. Kubiak has been given more roster pieces than the previous three coaches.

For the first time in a long time, the Raiders have been set up to succeed by a slew of measured but aggressive moves by their front office. After years of dysfunction at every level of the organization, the Raiders are on the right track. Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown agrees.

Jan 31, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders former receiver Tim Brown looks on during a press conference to introduce the 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think they have a really good chance, I think they had the best offseason; I told the GM there, I said, ‘Man, this is the best offseason since y’all drafted me back in the day,'" Brown said.

"Really, I thought some of the guys they brought in, the defensive linemen and the offensive linemen, were solid pieces that will help this football team win games in critical situations.”

Dec 14, 2003; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders receiver Tim Brown on the sidelines wearing Reebok Sharktooth hat and Gatorade towel on shoulder during 20-12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at Network Associates Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along with the several notable additions Las Vegas made in free agency, the addition of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza has brought the normal amount of fanfare that comes with drafting a quarterback first overall. This has only added to the Raiders' productive offseason on paper.

Las Vegas' front office has made their plan for Mendoza as clear as possible. By adding Kirk Cousins as their starting quarterback, the Raiders can take their time developing Mendoza during the early weeks of his rookie season. Brown shared his thoughts on the matter.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (left) shakes hands with head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I really believe they are going to start with Kirk and ease this kid into it, which I think is a great plan," Brown said.

"You do not have to rush him with a veteran like Kirk Cousins, who is obviously able to get this thing done. But I think once he gets in there, he is going to be dynamic for this Raiders organization.”

Nov 9, 2003; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders receiver Tim Brown runs onto the field through a procession of cheerleaders before the game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum. The Jets defeated the Raiders 27-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It must be noted that Brown is on record as rightfully being frustrated with how things have gone for the Raiders in recent years. Brown has been one of the most passionate former Raiders. Although he will always be synonymous with the team, he has also been a critic of their recent failures.

Brown's prior criticisms of the team were always respectful and well-founded, coming from a former Raider who still cares deeply about his team. Those prior criticisms also make his recent positive thoughts on the Raiders' direction that much more notable. If Brown is on board, that says something.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have always prided themselves on how they treat their former players. It is a foundational part of the organization's history. This was reinforced the day Kubiak was announced as the team's next head coach, when several former Raiders were in attendance to welcome him.

At that time, Kubiak expressed his eagerness to be surrounded by former Raiders and to maintain that connection. Turning things around on the field will only bring more former players back to the organization. This is another small part of the turnaround Las Vegas is seeking.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It's not daunting at all. It's a blessing. That's what you want to be. That's what I want our players to want to achieve," Kubiak said.

"I want them to see these guys, be surrounded by these guys, because that's what their goals should be, win Super Bowls. The MVPs and Hall of Fame, that takes care of itself when the team wins. So, that's what we're going to be about, winning."

Nov 16, 2003; Oakland, CA, USA; General view of Oakland Raiders receiver Tim Brown holding a helmet on sidelines against the Minnesota Vikinigs at Network Associates Coliseum.The Raiders defeated the Vikings 28-28. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders still have an uphill battle moving forward. They are in the process of fixing what has been one of the worst teams and front offices in the league over the past decade.

It will take time, as all rebuilds do, but for the first time in many, many years, the Silver and Black seem poised for sustainable success in the near future.