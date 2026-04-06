Analyzing Raiders OL DJ Glaze's Golden Opportunity

The Las Vegas Raiders' instability along its coaching staff has directly impacted many of its best, young offensive players. Instability has also impacted the Raiders' roster on the field, especially along the offensive line. Injuries to multiple linemen and losses in free agency finally caught up.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders' Line

The Raiders had arguably the worst offensive line in the league in 2025. However, through all of the instability the unit has had over the past three seasons, DJ Glaze has been arguably the unit's most consistent player. Glaze must continue to develop, like all players entering their third season.

Aside from Dylan Parham, who has two more years of experience, Glaze has been the most consistent offensive lineman since he was drafted two seasons ago. Parham appeared in 30 of the Raiders' past 34 games with 29 starts. Glaze has appeared in all 34 games with 31 starts.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas was without Kolton Miller for much of the past two seasons, and Jackson Powers-Johnson has missed time as well. Glaze needs further development, as the Raiders do across the board. He has been the most consistent, but a new coaching staff brings new possibilities.

In 2026, Glaze has the opportunity to firmly solidify himself as the Raiders' right tackle of the future. At this point, it is fair to believe he will, but only what Glaze does on the field will matter. He will learn from the best coaching staff he has had and be on an improved team overall.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There will be some competition for Glaze, as Raiders general manager John Spytek did not draft Glaze, but he did draft offensive tackle Charles Grant, who will try to make a push up the depth chart this offseason. Every detail matters. Yet, the position seems to be Glaze's to lose.

Entering his third season in the league, he is not far away from a new contract potentially coming his way from the Raiders. Putting a third solid, but elevated season on film would go a long way for him at the negotiating table when the time comes. Three seasons is a healthy enough sample size.

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) walks off of the field following the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently gave insight into how he views Glaze, and the rest of the offensive line in what will be a new scheme for everyone.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Well, probably like everybody, especially on the offense, is just buy into this new system and just get familiar with it so that they can go play fast on Sunday. And that's our job as coaches," Kubiak said at the league's Annual Meetings.

“I'm really excited about those guys. Kolton [Miller] is going to get healthy here and be ready, hopefully, by veteran minicamp I think DJ [Glaze] is a really good young player. You know, we're developing Charles [Grant]. So, I think we got three guys that can play."