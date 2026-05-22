Kubiak Has High Expectations for the Raiders' OL

A big question mark heading into next season is whether the Las Vegas Raiders fix their offensive problem. Last season, the Raiders had one of the worst offensive lines in the National Football League.

The Raiders want to change that, and they made a lot of moves on the offensive line to give them a new look and make the offense better. Without that, it is going to be the same result for this franchise that has struggled in a lot of different areas and wants to take a step in the right direction.

Raiders Offensive Line Looking to Be One of the Best

Las Vegas Raiders LT Kolton Miller, IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I think the Raiders will take that next step to be better on the offensive line. The mix of the new coaches and players they brought in this offseason has been good to see. They have the right coaches in place to take this offensive line and make it a good one in this league.

The Raiders signed the best offensive linemen in this year's free agency class in Tyler Linderbaum . He is going to anchor the Raiders' offensive line next season and for many years to come. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak knows a lot about having a top offensive line in the NFL.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Kubiak knows that without a good offensive line, his offense cannot produce the way he would want. Without that, it is not going to help this team win more games in the future. When rebuilding this team, the coaches and personnel had to start with the players in the trenches. They are the start of anything that goes on when they have the ball.

"I think it is a highly competitive group. When you walk in there in the mornings, going to meetings, those guys are studying," said Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko. "Even though we cannot meet with them, they have already been there grinding for a while ... That is always one of the best rooms to walk into... It is really cool to see. The new guys and the guys who have been here are taking leadership roles to get this thing going.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar C Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders want to make sure they have the offensive line in place. They upgraded from a season ago and now will need to go out there and prove it on the field. They get it right, and the rest of the offense will fall in place. A lot of different things are going well for the Silver and Black; the offensive line is at the top of that list.