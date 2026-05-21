Plenty Is on the Line for Raiders LT Kolton Miller

Fixing their offensive line has been one of the most significant goals for the Las Vegas Raiders' front office this offseason. In 2025, the Raiders' offensive line allowed the most sacks in the National Football League. The unit's inability to stay healthy or play well doomed the 2025 season.

Las Vegas had no shortage of issues during its 2025 campaign, much of which centered around them fielding arguably the worst offensive line in the league. Aside from coaching, there was no bigger factor in the Raiders' lack of success last season than their offensive line.

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How It Happened

Reports after the 2025 season confirmed that Las Vegas' offensive line coach was not suitable for the job. That was a significant factor in the Raiders' decision to move on from former head coach Pete Carroll. However, the struggles Las Vegas' offensive line had were multifaceted and years in the making.

As is the case with several position groups, the Raiders failed to adequately address their offensive line heading into the 2025 season. This led to depth issues that finally caught up with them last season when the Raiders lost Miller to a season-ending injury early in 2025.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) drinks water from the sidelines during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The 2025 Raiders were a bad team overall. They were going to struggle with or without Miller on the field. Las Vegas' offensive line showed signs of weakness even when Miller was healthy last season. However, his injury marked the start of a downward spiral that led the Raiders to lose many games.

Including the Week 4 loss in which Miller was injured, the Raiders would win two of their next 14 games. Miller's injury was a significant part of Las Vegas' miserable 2025 season. Along with several other changes to their coaching staff and roster, Miller's return has raised expectations.

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Miller's Future

The Raiders hired Klint Kubiak to help address the many roster issues the team has faced over the past few seasons. Las Vegas' hopes and plans of a rebuild will largely depend on their ability to fix their offensive line, as games are won and lost along the line of scrimmage.

Although Miller's long-term future with the team remains to be seen, it is clear that the 2026 season , much like the 2025 season, will be determined by Miller's presence along the offensive line. How he performs this season will be a huge factor for himself and the Raiders, as decisions have to be made.

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) reacts after the Raiders were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 34-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Miller is coming off a season in which he missed all but four games. The season before that, he also missed time with an injury. Miller has been one of the best left tackles in the league over the past decade. Yet, that is the issue. Father Time is undefeated and is catching up with Miller.

More importantly, the Raiders could move on from Miller next offseason and save between $15 and $18 million, depending on when they do so. However, his play this season would largely determine whether they make that decision more than the money they would save.

Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) is congratulated by offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Competent left tackles do not grow on trees, but the Raiders have to do what is best for the team all around. The better Miller plays in 2026, the less his contract and the team's potential to get out of the contract next offseason will matter, but inefficient play or the inability to stay healthy changes things.

As Las Vegas looks to rebuild its roster, adding depth will be critical. They need to begin planning for life after Miller, as it is challenging to find dependable left tackles on the fly. Miller's 2026 season will be worth watching.