The Answers Raiders' Pete Carroll is Desperately Looking For
The Las Vegas Raiders must find a way to get back on the winning side of things.
Where the Raiders Stand
Eric Edholm recently ranked every team in the National Football League heading into Week 11. Edholm ranked the Raiders as the 28th-best team. That is a fair ranking considering how the Raiders have played this season.
"It’s sad that the Raiders’ best defensive effort of the season -- by a wide margin -- went to waste in the 10-7 loss last Thursday in Denver. The offense just hasn’t done enough this season, with or withouton the field. Bowers played Thursday, hauling in the team's second-longest catch of the game early in the second quarter … and then wasn’t targeted for the rest of the game," Edholm said.
"I mean, come on. Geno Smith is up to 12 interceptions and clearly hasn’t proven to be the guy. Ashton Jeanty had a 32-yard run called back, and the Raiders were down to two backup guards by game’s end, but Chip Kelly has to find solutions fast, or this unit could look vastly different a year from now."
The Raiders have lost three games in a row and seven of their last eight games. If the Raider had not played and beaten the Tennessee Titans, they would be on an eight-game losing streak with a potentially ninth consecutive loss looming.
Still, at 2-7, this year's Raiders are not much different than last season's Raiders, which got Antonio Pierce fired. Luckily, Las Vegas is slated to play their second primetime game in a row, which has led to a small break for Carroll and the Raiders.
“I thought our guys responded really well and played really hard the other night, on Thursday night, and I really liked that we were able to do that because it's a unique situation that you're in, and we got to learn from those times when we get them,” Carroll said.
“But this will help too. This gives you a little bit of a break on the legs. We'll get a good full week, plus. Half a day today and a full day tomorrow. So, we have nothing to complain about. We got a lot of time to get better."
