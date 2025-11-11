What 1 Returning Raiders Veteran Adds to the Mix
The Las Vegas Raiders injury bug bit early and often, as Las Vegas' injuries continue to seemingly get worse with every week.
A Much-Needed Addition
The Raiders have been hit hard by injuries for the second consecutive season. Las Vegas has been suffered mightily after injuries to several injuries to vital players on both sides of the ball. One of the first injuries the Raiders experienced was to defensive back Lonnie Johnson.
Johnson was hurt in the preseason, shortly before the season began. It was a blow to a Raiders defense that spent most of the summer planning on Johnson filling a critical rotational role with the team. Johnson may not be well known, but the Raiders had high hopes for him before his injury.
Johnson was on the field Thursday night for the Raiders, giving them a spark and depth they had lacked. On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted what it meant for the Raiders to have added Johnson back into the mix. Johnson's return helped an impressive defensive performance.
"Well, he has a lot of confidence, and he brings a lot of confidence from his experience and all of that. He's working with Marcus [Robertson] and Joey [Joe Woods]. He knows those guys really well. We trust the heck out of him. We were really excited about his role as he would fit it into the rest of the fellows when we started this thing off,” Carroll said.
“So, he's excited about showing it, and we're excited about saying it. So, I mean, he's just getting started. I mean, this won't be his best game. He's going to improve as he goes, gains his confidence and all that, gets a chance to tackle a few more guys. He had a couple nice tackles in the game, but he's a very well-versed football player and has a lot of variety to the things he adds."
