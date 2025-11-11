The 1 Raiders Unit That Must Will a Way to Win
All eyes are on the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line, as the unit will be continue to be shorthanded moving forward.
Watch LT Stone Forsythe Discuss Below
Offensive Line Woes
The Raiders' offensive line struggled while all of its starters were healthy. After losing multiple starters over the past few weeks, it is fair to wonder how the unit will do with several reserves now stepping into starting roles.
Las Vegas lost Kolton Miller early season in a blow the unit could not afford. Then, Jackson Powers-Johnson missed multiple games with an injury. Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos was another injury-riddled contest for the unit. Las Vegas lost more offensive linemen.
Both of the Raiders' offensive guards, Dylan Parham and Powers-Johnson suffered injuries. The injuries left the Raiders without three of their top five offensive linemen. The results were as expected as the Raiders allowed five sacks in the first half against the Broncos.
Heading into Week 11, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Parham and Powers-Johnson. Las Vegas is in between a rock and a hard place, as injuries have made a weak offensive line even weaker. The Raiders must adjust quickly ahead of a difficult slate of games.
"Yeah, he will go on IR, and that it certainly does. We'll see how Dylan Parham does coming back, but we think he's going to make it back. And it does open up opportunities that we're going to give some guys a shot at it and see how that looks,” Carroll said.
“We've been kind of working the backup spot there for some time now, so that's kind of in line with what's been going on. We're going to miss JPJ [Jackson Powers Johnson]. He plays his butt off and really loves this program and shows it in everything that he does, but it's going to be a while before he gets back. But the IR thing will take care of that."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE