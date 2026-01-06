Ex-Raiders HC Antonio Pierce Chimes In on Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders have the number one pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders now have the opportunity to do a lot of different things with that pick, but it could be as simple as taking the most needed need, and that is at the quarterback position.

The Raiders have not had a quarterback who has given them stability since Derek Carr was under center. The Raiders have tried to bring in veteran quarterbacks each of the last few seasons, but that has not worked out.

The Raiders now have their spot, after the previous two drafts, where they were in no man's land, trying to move up for a quarterback.

Now they do not have to do that. The Raiders have their shot to take their swing and a quarterback, and they could pick which one they believe will be best for this team and be the leader for years to come. Now, the Raiders have to make sure they are on the same page because this past season, they saw how that played out.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks in a press conference after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The top quarterback going into the 2026 NFL Draft is going to be Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University.

Mendoza has had a great season and was the Heisman winner. He is currently trying to lead his team to a National Championship. Mendoza is also seen as a strong character guy both on and off the field, and that is an important trait at the quarterback position. If Mendoza is the quarterback the Raiders want to take, he is there for the taking.

Antonio Pierce on Fernando Mendoza

"We know one thing is that they need a quarterback," said former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce on CBS Sports.

"I think he is option No. 1. Listen, you can take nothing away from the kid. He is a proven winner. For an organization like the Raiders, there is always something going on. You probably need a guy like this in front of your room at the quarterback position. So, I think that will be a good pick for the Raiders.

If the Raiders put the right pieces around Mendoza, this thing in Las Vegas could get started right away and be something they could build on at the same time. Mendoza could be the future quarterback who gives them stability for a long time. That is something the Raiders have been searching for and could potentially get now with the first overall pick.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Fernando Mendoza.