When people bring up or think about the top quarterbacks that have been part of the Raiders organization, one of the top names is former quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr was a staple at the quarterback position from 2014 to 2022. Carr was drafted by the Raiders back when they were in Oakland in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Carr to the Raiders quarterback was possible by storm right from his rookie season.

He came in from the first day and surprised the Raiders. Once he took the starting role in his rookie season, he stayed there for nine seasons. Carr brought a lot of good memories to the Raiders and was the face of the franchise during his time with the Silver and Black.

Through the ups and downs, Carr was always there to support his teammates, coaches, and the Raiders franchise. Carr's time with the Raiders ended at the end of the 2022 season, in a way that is still talked about.

Former Raider making a return?

Carr still holds the quarterback all-time records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. After Carr was let go by Las Vegas, he signed with the New Orleans Saints and played two seasons with them. In his last season with the Saints, Carr's season came to an end because of his injuries. That led Carr to announce his retirement after the 2024 season. But that retirement could be coming to an end. Carr sat out last season, and now there are talks about him making a return to the NFL.

“Would I do it? Absolutely, I would do it. I told you two things. I’d have to be healthy, and I would want a chance to win a Super Bowl. Obviously, that’s a tough thing to find. That’s hard to do. That’s not easy," said Derek Carr on his podcast "Home Grown With David and Derek Carr.

It seems that Carr has that itch to play in the NFL once again, and it sounds like he still has something to give to the game of football. There has been buzz around Raider Nation, if there is a chance that Carr returns to the Raiders as a backup quarterback, to mentor their potential franchise quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. Carr could also come back as a coach, possibly, with the ties he has with the Raiders' head coach, Klint Kubiak.

We will have to wait and see if Carr does come back next season.

