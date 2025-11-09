1 Area of Focus for the Raiders Down the Stretch
The Las Vegas Raiders' issues are wide-ranging but must be addressed.
The Rise of Jeanty
Las Vegas drafted running back Ashton Jeanty, as they hoped he would open things up for them elsewhere. That has yet to be the case for the Raiders, as Jeanty and and the Raiders offense appears to be lost at the moment.
Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly has taken plenty of criticism for the offense's struggles, as he should. Not only is Kelly responsible for calling plays, he is also the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league. Las Vegas offense has not done much right this season at all.
"I think he leads the league in rookie rushing in carries, so I think everything we do game plan-wise is about winning that game. So, it's not about how many gets, how many touches. Maybe some fantasy people are a little disturbed, but we're not coaching for fantasy people, so we're just trying to win games,” Kelly said.
“So, I mean, he's our number one back, and when we're running the ball, he's running the football. So, I think you saw him a little bit in the pass game the other day, and he's starting to evolve in that and trying to get him more involved in that way. So, he's continuing to grow, he's doing a heck of a job, really excited that we have him."
Things have not gone Jeanty's way often this season, but Las Vegas aims to change that down. Las Vegas. The rookie running back recently noted how close he and the offense is to figuring things out. They must do so quickly, as Las Vegas' season is waxer.
"We're a great football team. We went drive for drive with them, and at the end of the game, kept fighting. So, this That team we just played the Jaguars is a great teamis going to continue to fight. The results are going to come," Jeanty said.
