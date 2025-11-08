What is Keeping Raiders' Offense is So Close, Yet So Far Away
The Las Vegas Raiders' most recent two losses have solidified their roster needs moving forward. The Raiders' offense has shown potential, but without added production from their skill players, the Raiders' offense will continue to struggle.
What the Raiders Need
The Raiders traded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers ahead of the trade deadline, after also adding wide receiver Tyler Lockett days prior. Still, the Raiders lack of depth at wide receiver could be alleviated by the emergence of rookie wide receivers Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech.
Both players have struggled in unique ways this season. Thornton had a costly penalty and drop in Week 10. Heading into Thursday's game, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll recently noted what he hopes is next for Thornton.
“He gains more experience and more confidence to do things exactly the way we want him to. He has always played hard, and we're just counting on him to just keep going. This is a great chance for him to answer,” Carroll said ahead of the Raiders’ Thursday night matchup against the Denver Broncos.
“It's a great chance for Lock [Tyler Lockett] to go ahead and answer, too, and help us out. And it'll be spread across the board. But I'm anxious for D [Dont'e Thornton Jr.] to be up. I did not like not having him last week."
Las Vegas would also benefit from its second-round wide receiver, Jack Bech, to play more of a role than he has. After the rookie wide receiver did not play a single offensive snap in Week 9, Bech played 14 snaps against the Denver Broncos in Week 10. He was only targeted once.
The Raiders' offense totaled fewer than 200 net yards Thursday night. Heading into Week 10, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly elaborated on Bech's development.
"Jack's [Bech] done a nice job. He's gotten to play multiple positions. Whenever you're not the starting receiver, you have to play multiple positions, because typically, we go into games with just five receivers. So, you've got to back up the Z, you got to back up the slot, you got to back up the X, and so you've got to play multiple roles,” Kelly said.
“So, you don't get to put them in just one spot and have them just stay in one spot, because it's just the depth the NFL puts you in that situation. So, both him and Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] are coming along. The transition for any rookie is a difficult transition, whether you're an offensive lineman or a running back or a receiver, so those guys are giving us everything. They practice hard, so we'll continue to see how they develop."
