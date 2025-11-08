One Quarterback Solution the Raiders Must Explore
The Las Vegas Raiders are once again headed towards weeks of speculation and innuendos about what they should do at the quarterback position. Las Vegas thought they solved their signal caller issues by trading for Geno Smith. However, he has left much to be desired.
Las Vegas has swung and missed on several quarterback signings over the past few seasons. Still, the Raiders should likely at least consider making another addition at quarterback if they are genuine about improving during the upcoming offseason.
Eric Williams of FOX Sports listed landing spots he feels would be a good fit for the Raiders and their current situation. Veteran quarterback Kyler Murray is seemingly on the outside looking in with the Arizona Cardinals. It is likely that Murray could be a trade piece for the Cardinals.
"Head coach Pete Carroll is 74 years old and looking to turn things around quickly in Vegas, which is scuffling at 2-6. Geno Smith has not been the answer at quarterback so far for the Raiders, struggling with turnovers and consistently putting points on the board," Williams said.
"Carroll had success with another athletic, smaller quarterback in Seattle with Wilson. Murray is a better fit for offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s offense than Smith. Carroll is a master motivator and could figure out how to get Murray in the right place mentally to consistently play at a high level."
How Murray's contract would fit in Las Vegas' plans would undoubtedly play a significant role in this, or any, potential move, especially if Las Vegas kept Smith on the roster. The Raiders must continue their search for a quality starting quarterback, with or without an improved offensive line.
Murray's mobility would undoubtedly help the Raiders, who will likely need more than just next offseason to fix their offensive line. It is anyone's guess what Raiders General Manager John Spytek will decide, but all reasonable options should be on the table. It appears Murray may be one.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE