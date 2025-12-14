Why Ashton Jeanty Is a Bench Candidate for Fantasy Playoffs

There's no way around it. Ashton Jeanty has been a huge fantasy disappointment in his first NFL season. He hasn't been a bust on the same level as stars like Justin Jefferson or Brian Thomas Jr., but he certainly hasn't lived up to the hype, either.

FantasyPros had him as the RB6 in full-PPR leagues, with an average draft position of 11th overall. He's currently the RB15 in scoring. That's not a terrible return, but there's a strong chance that he might have cost some managers a playoff bid this season.

Over his last four games, he's had two showings under double-digit points, including just 5.8 in the fantasy regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos.

What's in store against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Fantasy apps are showing that Ashton Jeanty has a favorable matchup coming up. In Week 15, his Las Vegas Raiders are going on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who have given up the 10th-most PPR points to running backs this season. Not only that, but Philly is absolutely reeling, losing its last three games.

The Eagles will also be without their best run defender, Jalen Carter. However, they still have more than enough talent in their front seven to overwhelm the Raiders' abysmal offensive line. Philadelphia gave up 23 points to the Los Angeles Chargers' running backs and 38 to the Chicago Bears', but Las Vegas shouldn't expect that kind of production from Jeanty.

Should managers bench Jeanty?

This has been a question that's likely popped up for Jeanty's drafters and managers all season. Thankfully, he's been able to mostly make good on his lofty ADP, but now, the margin for error is gone, with the fantasy playoffs upon us. Players can't afford a stinker from Jeanty against the reigning Super Bowl champions and their vaunted defense.

Ashton Jeanty (RB21) v. PHI: it has to be frustrating to play for the Raiders. He’s being held back in a lot of ways, but still pushing through with solid production. He should bounce back a bit this week against a bottom-5 Eagles D v. fantasy RBs. Talent! pic.twitter.com/WWLtT1XSa0 — Joshua Cho (@jbchoknows) December 11, 2025

There's certainly a chance that he could boom in Philadelphia. The Eagles have given up quite a few explosive performances to opposing running backs. However, there are much better odds that he busts in Week 15. Jeanty has only gotten worse since Greg Olson took over the offense in place of Chip Kelly. Anyone playing him this week is banking on him to have a good game with Kenny Pickett in at quarterback against one of the best defenses in the entire league.

At some point, fantasy managers just have to send out their top players and hope for the best. Anyone who has a fringe starter waiting on the bench should probably send Jeanty to the pine, though. This just isn't a good matchup for him, and the risk-reward factor leans heavily against him.

