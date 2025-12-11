What Gives the Raiders a Fighting Chance vs. Eagles

As ugly and bad as it has looked for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, heading into Week 15, they have a chance to win in Week 15. The Silver and Black will travel all the way across the country to face off against the Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Many would say that the Raiders have no shot of winning this game at the beginning of the season, but now that we are in Week 15, that all has changed. It will not be easy, but there is a path and way that the Raiders pull off the upset.

This Eagles team that will be playing the Raiders is not the same team we saw last season, and even at the beginning of this season. They are a whole different team and one that is struggling to find something on the offensive side of the ball.

People could make a serious argument that the Eagles have a worse offense than the Raiders. That is something that has come to light because of the lack of connection that is not there on the offense side of the ball for the Eagles.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On defense, the Eagles have been giving up a lot of yards on the ground in recent weeks. Is this a game where the Raiders give rookie running back Ashton Jeanty a big workload of 20 to 30 carries? That is something to keep your eye on in this game.

That is one thing that is certainly in head coach Pete Carroll's and offensive play caller Greg Olson's game plan for this game. If the Raiders get the running game going, that opens up the passing game, and the Raiders' young players will be ready.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Could Pull the Biggest Upset

If the Raiders pull this one off, many will see it as an upset because of the season he saw from the Eagles saw last season. It will set the media off for both teams. For the Raiders, it will be winning a meaningless game and putting their draft pick in jeopardy. For the Eagles, losing to a team that is almost dead last in a lot of different things. And the Eagles would continue their losing streak. That is something that will not sit well.

Whatever happens on Sunday, just know it is going to be an entertaining game for different reasons and one that a lot of people will have an eye on.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

