Raiders Biggest Fantasy Bust, Sleeper, MVP With 2025 In Review

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up to play a critical Week 18 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. No, this interdivisional clash won't decide the winner of the AFC West. Instead, both teams will be jostling for position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A loss for the Chiefs could allow them to pick as high as eighth this spring, while Las Vegas could drop out of the first-overall slot with a win.

Clearly, neither the Raiders nor the Chiefs met their expectations coming into the season. Las Vegas didn't disappoint as hard as the reigning AFC champions, who went from a 15-win team to one eliminated from playoff contention after Week 14, but it still didn't make good on the optimism that came with all of its aggressive offseason moves.

The Raiders were supposed to be a feisty competitor, led by an explosive offense. Instead, their O was one of the worst units in the entire league, much to the dismay of their fantasy investors.

Raiders 2025 Fantasy Awards



Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

MVP: Ashton Jeanty

Every member of the Las Vegas Raiders disappointed this season, including rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. He was expected to have a transcendent first season, on par with the likes of Saquon Barkley's inaugural year with the New York Giants. He had a 10.7 average draft position this summer, making him the 11th-highest selected player in the league.

He didn't live up to that lofty standard behind the Raiders ' abysmal offensive line, but with a few explosive performances and a lot of checkdown receptions, he finished as the RB16 in average PPR scoring. Brock Bowers could get the nod here for MVP as he was the TE3, but he missed four games, including the championship, and had a much lower ceiling than Jeanty this year. Jeanty's 31.8-point outburst in round one of the playoffs gives something to remember from Las Vegas' 2025 fantasy season at least.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Biggest Bust: Brock Bowers

Bowers was mostly fine this year, especially considering the circumstances he was working with. He still managed to muster 14.7 full-PPR points per game. Unfortunately, his performance was well below his expectations for the season. After a monster rookie showing, many drafters banked on him improving with Geno Smith at quarterback instead of Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell.

He was the 19th-highest drafted player in PPR leagues this season, making him the TE1. With a second-round price tag, anyone who acquired him would have found it difficult to have the necessary depth at other positions to make a significant run this year.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view as Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) enters the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Biggest Sleeper: Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers didn't blow anyone away this year, but he did outperform his ADP. He was drafted as the WR40, 88th overall in PPR leagues. He finished 32nd in total scoring among wideouts.

That's not crazy impressive or anything, but between the Raiders' horrid offense and his midseason trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars and subsequent slow integration into their system, he did pretty well for himself, as did his fantasy managers. He didn't wow in the playoffs, but he had an extremely strong finish to the regular season, with 11, 15, 21, and 14 points in the last four games.

To see if the Raiders' fantasy prospects improve for next season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.