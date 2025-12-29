Raiders Finish 2025 Fantasy Season with Another Dud

The Las Vegas Raiders showed some life last week against the Houston Texans. They couldn't get the win, but they played a Super Bowl contender down to the wire, falling just short at 23-21, with the defense allowing C.J. Stroud and the Texans to run out the final five-and-a-half minutes of the game.



Ashton Jeanty had arguably his best performance of his rookie year, totaling 188 yards and two touchdowns. That gave some hope that he could lead his fantasy managers to a championship — those who survived until the title fight after drafting him in one of the first two rounds anyway. That didn't happen, even against a middling New York Giants' defense.



Raiders fall flat yet again



Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

1. Ashton Jeanty



After his monster showing against the Houston Texans, there were high hopes that he could finish his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders strong, along with another dominant outing versus a poor New York Giants' run defense in the fantasy football championship. Instead, he tallied just 73 total yards on 16 carries and two receptions. 9.3 full-PPR points isn't the worst-case scenario — he's had far worse this season — but it certainly wasn't what his managers were hoping for.



Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2. Geno Smith



Anyone who turned to Geno Smith in the championship needs to re-evaluate their life decisions. Even if it had worked out for them, it still wouldn't be a wise decision. It turned out that his performance reflected that thought process, as he finished with 176 yards passing, one touchdown, and two interceptions for 7.14 points.



Unfortunately, Smith went down at the end of the game with an ankle injury. That likely means that he ended his disastrous 2025 season on a sour note. Now, the Raiders will have one last look at Kenny Pickett next week before they make any quarterback decisions this offseason.



Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in the second half against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

3. Michael Mayer



There was one Raiders player who did show up for the fantasy championship. Any managers who were in desperate need of a tight end and turned to Michael Mayer, with Brock Bowers ruled out, were rewarded for their intuition. The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish caught nine passes for 89 yards and 17.9 full-PPR points.



Winning a championship with a Michael Mayer waiver-wire pickup truly embodies the spirit of fantasy football. Anybody who pulled it off truly deserves a salute for a tremendous season.

