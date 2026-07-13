How Training Camp Will Put Raiders' Development Plan to Test

It has been evident since the end of the 2025 season that the Las Vegas Raiders were determined to make significant progress this offseason. It has become even more apparent that Las Vegas' front office has a plan to make that happen as soon as possible, following many disappointing seasons.

Some of that plan is already underway and very well known. Other aspects of Las Vegas' plans remain to be seen. After the offseason moves they have already made, it is fair to believe that the plan is solid. Still, only time will tell whether the Raiders are on the right track .

Training Camp on the Horizon

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders have had arguably the best offseason of any team in the National Football League. However, none of that will matter if they are unable to string together a strong set of practices during training camp.

After a productive first few months of the offseason, Las Vegas will soon take the field for a critical training camp to put all those moves together. The Raiders must find a way to translate their success on paper into success on the field. Training camp is yet another step in the Raiders' progression.

Big Decisions

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Part of the Raiders' plan, which has been decided and is already well known, is to start veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins at the start of the season, instead of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas has longed for a quarterback like Mendoza for years, but it is not his time yet.

The Raiders' front office has decided to bring Mendoza along slowly to ensure he is developed properly. Las Vegas has little room for error with the top pick in this year's NFL Draft. Assistant coach Mike McCoy shared his thoughts on when rookie quarterbacks are ready to play.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“I think it's a gut decision at certain times with certain players, and every player and every team is different. What is the situation of the organization? What is your plan going in? We have a plan. We have a detailed plan on how we're going to do this thing, and it all plays itself out over time,” McCoy said earlier this offseason.

“I think the most important thing is that you just stick to your plan, and when you know, you make that decision. It's not just the quarterbacks. It's every position on this team. We've got a lot of young players here, and there's only one way for those guys to learn, and that's to play.”

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Only the Raiders know when, if at all, they will start Mendoza this season. Of course, Cousins' play will be a significant part of the equation. The longer Cousins stays healthy and plays well, the less pressure there will be on the coaching staff to start the rookie.

Cousins is slated to be the starter, but he knows he must earn the right to begin the season as the team's starting quarterback. He must also earn the right to keep the position after the season starts. Las Vegas' front office wants Cousins to start; he believes the best player should start.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“I think we all want to play, but I made this clear to Klint [Kubiak] that the best player needs to play. If that's not me, I don't want to be out there. I don't think that's the best thing for the team. If I am the best option, then I believe it's important that those guys are out there,” Cousins said.

“But I'm excited to get the chance to lead and help influence in the locker room and do my part, do my role, and just, most importantly, help our team win."

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza is undoubtedly the Raiders' future at the quarterback position. However, for now, Mendoza will develop in the background while Cousins gets the 2026 season going. There is no rush for the Raiders to start Mendoza, as his development is more critical than the 2026 season.

Las Vegas' front office is thinking long term. By taking their time with Mendoza, while continuing to lay the foundation of the offense and team he will one day lead, the Raiders' front office is doing right by their soon-to-be franchise quarterback.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Mendoza knows Cousins is a valuable asset to the team and to him personally. Earlier this offseason, the rookie quarterback explained some of the process he has followed so far. After an intense last seven months, Mendoza is eager to learn as much as he can from an established veteran.

“I think that when we're watching the film, we see Kirk Cousins operate at a very high level. So, I think it's going to be very beneficial hearing him talk, observe, and just being around him, trying to get some osmosis from him in a way where I'm trying to absorb information. And I'm really looking forward to that relationship,” Mendoza said.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The plan Las Vegas' coaching staff has for Cousins and Mendoza is set. However, training camp will give a clearer idea of what to expect from both as the Raiders begin to put the pedal to the metal and prepare for the upcoming season.

After months of thoughts, ideas, and possibilities, Las Vegas will take its most significant step under general manager John Spytek. Training camp will be the culmination of an eventful offseason for the Raiders, ahead of what should be an intriguing regular season.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas is primed for what should be the best season they have had since at least 2023, possibly longer. Yet, potential means very little in the NFL, and the Raiders made too many moves to hang their hat on potential alone. Las Vegas must actually do it and prove itself on the field.

The Raiders' front office has proven itself this offseason. Soon, it will be time for the team to do the same. Las Vegas has had too good an offseason to take a step back in training camp. They have also had too good an offseason to have another poor start to the season. They must produce.