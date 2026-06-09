Raiders' Defensive Revamp Deeper Than What Meets Eye

The Las Vegas Raiders' front office attacked the offseason, determined to fix as many issues as possible on their coaching staff and roster. Yet they did so with the knowledge that some position groups would likely need additional players in future offseasons to be completely fixed.

Cornerback is undoubtedly one of those positions for the Raiders, as it is a position they have lacked dependable talent at for several seasons. They have either had talented defensive backs who could not stay healthy, lacked talent along the position group, or both.

Raiders' Building Blocks

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As much help as the Raiders need in their defensive backfield, the unit is not completely void of talent. Las Vegas boasts underrated defensive backs in Eric Stokes and Jeremy Chinn. After the NFL Draft, they also have a solid group of rookie defensive backs now on the roster.

The Raiders even have a group of corners who have spent the past couple of seasons developing and could factor into their success in 2026 and beyond, in Decamerion Richardson and others. The talent level in the Raiders' defensive backfield varies, but it has improved from last season.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas used this offseason to build around veterans like Chinn and Stokes. Chinn enters a contract season, and Stokes is coming off a contract season. Both players have proven their worth entering the 2026 season. Chinn explained his mindset heading into mandatory minicamp.

“I think it's important just to be a resource, especially for the younger guys when they have questions, whether it be through our experience or how we see certain things, just to be a resource for them and kind of be a coach on the field in a sense," Chinn said following Organized Team Activities.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Chinn will help lead a defensive backfield that will depend on several young players and rookies at some point this upcoming season. His veteran presence is invaluable. In 2025, the Raiders got a glimpse of what life is like without him. They added additional safeties this season, but Chinn is vital.

Raiders' Rebuilt Secondary

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders' offseason moves to address their defensive backfield were not just about adding new talent. They wisely took care of their own by quickly retaining Stokes, who proved to be the best cornerback on the team while on a prove-it deal last season. Chinn explained Stokes' importance.

“Eric [Stokes], he's a big part of our defense. He's here for a reason, he's somebody that we'll lean on and depend on, so the collaboration with him from a leadership perspective has been big as well this offseason,” Chinn said.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Along with retaining Stokes and drafting four additional rookie defensive backs this offseason, Las Vegas also traded for veteran cornerback Taron Johnson. The low-risk, high-reward move supplied the Raiders with yet another veteran presence in an overall young group of defensive backs .

“I mean, he's somebody who's been playing this game for a while. I think this is year nine for him, so I mean, when you get to that point, technique has carried you a long way. I know that's something that he takes a lot of pride in, and not even necessarily just technique, but just his willingness to want to learn this defense, even like when he wasn't here and stuff. That's something I respect and appreciate a lot," Chinn said.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

OTAs allowed the Raiders to begin one of the most important aspects of their offseason. Their upcoming mandatory minicamp is the next step in their offseason development plan. Las Vegas has been hard at work putting the pieces together, paying close attention to its defensive backfield.

The Raiders have looked for every possible way to help their defensive backfield. They have improved the unit's talent and coaching. Las Vegas has also improved its defensive line and linebackers, which should help it cover pass catchers for less time.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

More importantly, the Raiders didn't just add talent; they added defensive backs who can help them in more ways than one. This allows them to be more flexible and make more adjustments than in previous seasons. A lack of talent and inability to adjust have doomed the Raiders' defense lately.

New Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard explained how critical the added versatility will be for Las Vegas.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“It's always important. It's a matchup league, you can't out-scheme people all day, and that's really important. But at the same time, you have to be careful with the progression of bringing players along,” Leonard said following OTAs.

“You think they can handle one or two spots, well maybe we just start them off with one spot, then with the vision to build that way. So, you need to know this, and then maybe down the road, and that's a case-by-case scenario based on the player. But being multiple is important.”