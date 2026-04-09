Brock Bowers Gets Yet Another Ringing Endorsement

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is a superstar in the NFL. He is also widely regarded as the best tight end in the NFL. His new quarterback, Kirk Cousins, believes just that, and he cannot wait to get with Bowers and start planning how they are going to attack the defense and make them pay when those two connect down the field all next season.

Having a tight end like Bowers makes the job for the quarterback easier, and Cousins is looking to take full advantage.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Bowers is looking to bounce back next season after having a down year, mostly because he dealt with injuries throughout the course of last season. Bowers wants to be out there with his teammates, and when he is, the Raiders are that much better.

Bowers does a lot of things great, and like a veteran. He is going to get better in year three, and building that chemistry with Cousins is going to be an important part of the offseason when the teams finally get together.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Cousins Looking to Connect with Bowers Early and Often

"Yeah, I think he might be the best tight end in football," said Kirk Cousins about Brock Bowers. Hopefully, we can make that a reality this fall. But we've got to keep him healthy just like some of the other great players on this team. He gives us the ability to use a lot of different personnel groupings. I think it can allow us to be very creative with how we attack defenses. I have always really enjoyed playing with talented tight ends because of the curveball it throws at defenses."

If there is one quarterback who uses his tight end a lot, it is Cousins. Cousins expects great things from his young tight end, and Bowers will be the first to say that he expects great things from himself as well. These are two players who always put the team first. They will do whatever it takes to make the team win and put them in the best possible position to be successful. That is what we are going to see from these two next season.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images