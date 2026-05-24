The Raiders' 2026 Season Comes Down to These 5 Players and Coaches

This has been one of the most memorable offseasons for the Las Vegas Raiders organization in recent memory, with so many twists and turns.

In the last few months, the Raiders have hired a new head coach, drafted what they hope is their long-term franchise quarterback, had a trade fall through the cracks based on an inevitable failed physical, and spent the most money in free agency. With the plethora of moving parts, we are going to assess which pieces on this staff and roster are the most important for Las Vegas' operation this upcoming season.

1. Klint Kubiak

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Coaching may not be more apparent than in the NFL. If you don't have the right head coach in place, it does not matter how talented your roster is. Last season was a perfect example, as the Chicago Bears were coming off a 5-12 season where Caleb Williams looked completely out of his depth.

The Bears hired former Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who was the best candidate on the market. Although it is still a work in progress, Williams' development took a noticeable leap, and Chicago won the NFC North and earned the No. 2 seed in the conference.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders mirrored that approach, hiring the best available offensive-minded coach, Kubiak. Everything starts with the 39-year-old head coach who has established a foundation and identity early in the offseason.

2. Maxx Crosby

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crosby and the Raiders were under the impression that the 28-year-old pass rusher was on his way to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks. However, Baltimore backed out of the trade following a failed physical, which was expected with Crosby coming off surgery to repair his meniscus.

While Las Vegas made several additions to the defense in free agency and the draft, which should alleviate some pressure off Crosby's shoulders, the All-Pro edge rusher is still the catalyst for that unit.

3. Kirk Cousins

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Cousins' importance to the Raiders is not exclusively dependent on wins and losses, although it is part of the equation. The 37-year-old quarterback is monumental for Fernando Mendoza's development .

Not only will he be a mentor to the rookie quarterback, but the more wins the Raiders pile up with Cousins as the starter, the more time it affords Mendoza to learn from the bench.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The expectations for Las Vegas in 2026 are relatively low, but if Cousins is serviceable through at least the first portion of the season, the Raiders could stay afloat and be in a position to challenge for a playoff spot later in the season.

4. Ashton Jeanty

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jeanty should take a second-year leap in Kubiak's system, and his efficiency and production will unlock another element for this offense.

With a lack of a true WR1, the 22-year-old running back's ability to gash opposing defenses on the ground will open up the passing attack in the play-action component.

5. Brock Bowers

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In extension of the last point, the Raiders did not invest enough resources into the wide receiver corps. Signing Jalen Nailor to a three-year, $35.03 million contract was the only notable addition to the pass-catching department this offseason.

With all due respect to Nailor, he should not be a WR1 in an NFL offense. Bowers will continue to operate as the clear-cut top weapon in the passing attack and will prove to be potent when the run game is clicking.