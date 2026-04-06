Cousins' Mastering of Kubiak's Offense Can Help Raiders Immediately

The Las Vegas Raiders knew exactly how they wanted to handle their quarterback situation this offseason. That became clear when the Raiders hired their new head coach, Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak is a great, offensive-minded coach, and he is seen as one of the top play-calling coaches in the National Football League. Kubiak now gets to call plays as a head coach, and it was his job for the taking. Kubiak knew what the Raiders had and what they needed heading into the new season.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders as a whole that includes Kubiak, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, all wanted to bring in a veteran quarterback to run the offense next season and not have a rookie quarterback come in and make him go out there and play in his first year.

That was not the plan for the Raiders going into the offseason, and that will not be the plan for the Raiders after they take Fernando Mendoza late this month in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kubiak was on the search for his veteran quarterback this offseason, and there were a few of them on the market, but Kubiak, he wanted one who knew his offense and one that could teach it to the rookie quarterback. That is why Kubiak and the Raiders went on and signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins this past week. These two knew each other well when they were both together with the Minnesota Vikings. Kubiak and Cousins know what to expect from each other.

The Raiders are going to have a great advantage under center with Cousins running the offense oppose to having another quarterback, especially a rookie.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kirk Cousin is the Master of the Kubiak offense

"[Fernando] Mendoza is learning from [Cousins], who is a master of this offense," said NFL analyst Tim Hasselbeck. "Kirk Cousins, when you look him up at what he has accomplished in his career, it has been remarkable. And he has done it because he has played in the confines of this [Kubiak's] offense. He has studied it the right way. He has learned it the right way. He has played it the right way."

There was no questioning this move by the Raiders. Cousins gives them an advantage over all the other veteran options the Raiders had. Cousins brings so much more than just his play. He is a good leader, and that is what the Raiders need at the quarterback position.