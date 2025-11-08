Why the Broncos Loss Disappointed Pete Carroll Like No Other
When Pete Carroll took over the head coaching duties for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, he did not envision the season that the team is having currently.
Carroll was supposed to come in and change the bad things that this franchise has been going through for a long time, and since they made the move to Vegas. Yes, Carroll was not supposed to turn the Raiders all around in one season, but it was not supposed to be a 2-7 start and a team searching for answers either.
Right now Carroll is looking at everything. He wants to win as badly as many people around this team and Raider Nation want to. He wants to turn it around, but the things that he is doing are not working. Carroll will now be back on the drawing board as the Raiders dropped another heartbreaker to their long-time rival, the Denver Broncos, 10-7. In a game that the Raiders had all the opportunities to win, it is the same results that they cannot help themselves get over, and that is losing.
Carroll on Latest Raiders Loss
“We’re not scoring enough points,” said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll after the Week 10 loss. “That’s about as obvious as you can get. . . . We’ve got to run the ball better ... Chip was trying. He was staying with the running game to try not to let them tee off on us. We’ve got to score more.”
"I made it a point to our guys that this was a great opportunity for us to go into and handle it. And go out there and battle and give ourselves a chance to win a game, and we were fired up about the way we played in general. To fight against these guys all night long and to have a chance to tie the game up, and what would have happened next? I do not know. I think we would have won. There are a lot of in-between things that we could talk about."
"The way that they competed was just what we were hoping for ... There is so many things we could get better at, but the fight is in this dog. Ain't no doubt about it. I am very proud how they competed."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the RaidersWhile here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Pete Carroll.