Maxx Crosby Debate Had One Former Raider Heated
The Las Vegas Raiders are facing their longtime rival, the Denver Broncos, in a classic AFC West divisional showdown tonight on Thursday Night Football. This game is going to be a good one to watch because of how far back these two teams go. These are two teams that do not like each other, and tonight is going to be the latest edition of this great rivalry. They do not like to lose, especially when they are facing each other.
Coming into this game, the Broncos are clearly the better team. But as we know, when you get a divisional game on a short week, anything can happen. That is something that happens at times when two teams like the Raiders and Broncos play.
Maxx Crosby Effectiveness
This rivalry got two former players going at each other earlier this week about Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Former Denver Broncos defensive back Aqib Talib had a few words for the Raiders defense and Crosby.
“The Jags had 150 rushing (yards),” Talib said on “The Arena: Gridiron.” “What the (expletive) did Crosby do? Why we pay Crosby if he can’t stop the run?”
“(Expeltive) his stats,” Talib added when asked to check Crosby’s stats. “He ain’t stop the run.”
“Maxx Crosby in a losing effort (against the Jaguars); three solo tackles, one assisted, four total tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss,” said former Raider Richie Incognito.
“That’s a guy who shows up. What I’m saying is that Micah disappears for stretches, and you have other guys getting paid the same amount of money, and they flash. What’d T.J. Watt do yesterday? What’d Aidan Hutchinson do yesterday? Maxx is on a (expletive) team and Maxx is still making plays. When you don’t show up in the stat sheet, you are not contributing.”
We are going to see what the Raiders and Crosby do against the Broncos offense tonight. The Raiders will be challenged with stopping a good offense that is lead by Broncos head coach Sean Payton. He likes to run the ball and establish it earlier on in the game. Payton knows that Crosby is out there and wants to avoid him as much as he can. That is a key matchup to watch in this one.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Maxx Crosby.