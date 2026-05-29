Raiders' Chinn Facing Young Competition This Summer Following Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders were the worst team in football last season, earning the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft that would gift them Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. These are unique times for the Raiders, especially in recent history, as they have been instilled with hope for the future for the first time since the Derek Carr days in the mid-2010s.

One of the key starters on the Raiders roster last year was former Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn, who filled the role as a true box defender with the athleticism to play in multiple roles all over the field. Chinn was a sufficient player, and has been since his early days with the Panthers. However, he now enters the summer with new talent behind him and the reality of losing his job if the youth prove their worth.

Jeremy Chinn's Starting Job Threatened by Latest Raiders Draftee

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Chinn is a solid player; I won't dispute this. In the past, teams have struggled to find a true role for Chinn to thrive in the NFL; his athleticism is outstanding, and he was one of the best overall athletes in the 2020 NFL Draft. For four years, the Panthers could not figure out where to play Chinn, including under current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, when he had a career-low 18 total tackles in 2023.

Even entering this upcoming season, Chinn remains somewhat of a tweener, though his role was more specific in 2026. Under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, he could thrive in his Seattle-like system, but after the Raiders drafted safety Dalton Johnson in the fifth round, it is fair to say that if Chinn's play doesn't improve, he could split time with Johnson or be traded in favor of the rookie.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I don't see Johnson as a terrific coverage asset, nor do I think he has ample size for the position. Yet, it is hard to ignore the physicality and speed he plays with for the position, especially the closing burst to the football and the ball carrier. Johnson is an impressive rookie who will likely make his mark early on special teams.

Dalton Johnson Could Be One of Many First-Year Contributors

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson (DB38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The highlights of Johnson go to show just how well General Manager John Spytek did with this 2026 rookie class. There are immediate contributors and potential starters littered everywhere in this group, and Johnson has a chance of being one of them this season by eating at snaps from Chinn.

Las Vegas is in dire need of optimism and joy this upcoming season, needing something outside of Fernando Mendoza to be excited about. These rookies have a chance to shine on a roster that is still not in the best of shape across the board. While Chinn remains a sound player, the Raiders could expand their rookies' roles if they have impressed enough in the summer and early fall, allowing Johnson to potentially emerge.