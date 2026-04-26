Drafting Stukes, Johnson Completely Reshapes the Raiders' Safety Position

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an outstanding offseason, addressing nearly every one of their needs. In actuality, they did. The Raiders' front office used free agency and the NFL Draft to add talent to every single position group on its roster. At least one player was added to every position group.

Raiders' Wise Move

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas ' moves in free agency were one thing, but the draft was another. Las Vegas just wrapped up a masterful draft, reeling in talent and depth at multiple positions. Even after having arguably the best free agency of any team in the league, the Raiders still had holes on its roster.

Many of those holes were filled after three nights of the NFL Draft. The Raiders ' roster still has a long way to go, but they thoroughly addressed their depth at many positions in the draft. Most notably, the Raiders eliminated a need that was a few months or a one bad play away from becoming a dire issue.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Assistant general manager Brian Stark gave insight into why the Raiders decided to draft Stukes in the second round. Yet, it was not hard to understand why. The Raiders needed depth and player who could develop into a starter in the next year or two. Stukes was one of the best available.

He was available in the second round. The Raiders were able to get Stukes, move back into the third round of the draft, and add an offensive lineman. Both moves will forever be tied together, making the Stukes' move even better. The Raiders undoubtedly got better by adding Stukes according to Stark.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Treydan [Stukes] is a very intelligent football player. He also was a really good communicator on the field. So, this is a player, he was a late bloomer, right? He was a walk-on, became a three-time captain. He's played all those positions we talked about,” Stark said.

“So, he's another player that's going to come in immediately and compete to play, bring some leadership, bring some communication ability. As good of a player as he is, as talented he is, he's that good or better of a person. We're bringing a lot to that room, not just in ability, but in character, leadership and work ethic. We're really excited about him."

Working Together

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding Stukes was undoubtedly a solid move. Adding one of the best offensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference with the pick they acquired in the trade back that also netted Stukes, then also adding Stukes' former teammate and fellow safety Dalton Johson was a strong move.

Just as drafting Stukes will be forever tied to drafting lineman Trey Zuhn III, drafting Stukes will also be forever tied to the Raiders' decision to draft Johnson in the fifth round. By doing so, the Raiders may have solidified both of their starting safeties and a starting offensive lineman in 48 hours.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders completely revamped their safety position via the draft, selecting two players who have already spent time together. They will now get to grow together in the league. The Raiders hope they are the safety tandem of the future.

The Raiders' director of college scouting, Brandon Yeargan, shared why he believes the additions of Stukes and Johnson were huge for Las Vegas .

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“Yeah, we're excited about both. It was a cool circumstance that they're both from Arizona, and I would say we have a cool relationship with their head coach, too, Brent Brennan. Our assistant GM, Brian Stark, worked with him in the past, too,” Yeargan said.

“So, we had great information on those guys. We had a pretty clear vision for both those players and affinity for them separate from them as a package deal. We would have been interested in both players at different spots, but we're really excited to add both those guys."