Raiders Secondary Becomes Intriguing Unit Following NFL Draft

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek is hoping to become the man who rebuilds the franchise into its glory days as a Super Bowl contender.

Over the last two NFL Drafts, including this year, the foundation of the Raiders' roster has been built. Building depth has been key in the past two drafts, and in return, the team has gotten immediate contributors who have made impacts in various ways on both sides of the ball.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This year, after selecting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, Spytek added playmakers to the defensive side of the ball, specifically in the secondary. These talents make the Raiders' defensive backfield an intriguing unit going into training camp this summer.

Raiders Secondary Is a Young, Vigorous Unit With Potential for Success

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) reacts after gaining control of a fumble during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last April, in the 2025 NFL Draft, Las Vegas's lone defensive back selection was third-round cornerback Darien Porter. This year, four defensive backs were picked: second-round defensive back Treydan Stukes, fourth-round cornerback Jermod McCoy, fifth-round safety Dalton Johnson, and fifth-round cornerback Hezekiah Masses.

I'm a big fan of how Spytek attacked the secondary in the draft, adding versatility in roles and coverage that allows defensive coordinator Rob Leonard to be interchangeable in the secondary. These are also rookies who, if they stay healthy, could challenge the veterans such as Jeremy Chinn, Taron Johnson, and Eric Stokes. All of a sudden, Las Vegas has a young secondary with quality depth and a high ceiling for ample improvement in 2026.

Secondary Additions Are All Part of a Bigger Long-Term Plot

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (DB49) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Las Vegas should be excited about its new additions to the secondary: Stukes and McCoy could be excellent players if they stay healthy, while Johnson and Masses provide depth, future starting potential, and value on special teams. The Raiders should be stoked (no pun intended) with the ceiling of this secondary heading into 2026. It could be a fun group to watch this year.

The Raiders' approach to roster construction has allowed them to quickly build it into a better unit. As it turns out, the secondary additions through the draft feel like a long-term plot by Spytek and Las Vegas to build the foundation of the franchise and work from the ground up. Not only is this approach commendable, but it should also be well-liked, and I will once refer to how the Carolina Panthers have used a similar approach in recent years as a great example.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Panthers had a top overall pick at quarterback (Bryce Young) with a first-year head coach (Frank Reich), all learning the ropes, while the General Manager (Dan Morgan) focused on big spending at key needs and used the draft to raise the floor and build the foundation of the team.

The Raiders are taking this approach in several ways, though the jury is still out on whether it can be successful for this specific organization with such a storied history. Spytek and Kubiak seem to have a direct approach to the process, one that has conviction. Now, a handful of months remain before they can prove whether their moves will work.