Why Pete Carroll, Raiders Are on High Alert vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sunday. It will be the Raiders' first game after their Bye Week. Las Vegas limped into their week off with several notable injuries on the heels of a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas has returned refreshed and ready for the second half of the season. The Raiders will immediately face a stiff battle against a talent Jaguars team. The Raiders must put their best foot forward on Sunday.
Carroll Knows Talent When He Sees It
Along with several other talented players on the Jaguars' roster, much of Las Vegas' focus will be on standout rookie Travis Hunter. The Heisman trophy winner has a unique skillset that helped make him one of the top picks in the NFL Draft.
Following the Raiders' Bye Week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted a few of Hunter's traits that have stood out to him so far.
"He's a really good football player, no surprise, but it shows. I mean, he's got savvy, he's got toughness about him, he's playmaking, you can see him stealing the ball from guys when he's making catches and aggressive in his coverage as well,” Carroll said.
“He's a really good blocker, and I think that contributes because of his background playing defense and making tackles and hitting people and all that. So, he's a really good talent. He had a great game this past week. So, he's on a roll now."
Since the Raiders had one of the top picks in the draft, they were able to speak with him during the draft process. Carroll explained that he is impressed with what Hunter brings to the table.
"Well, the first thing I asked him when we interviewed him is, 'Is this any big deal to go both ways?' He said, 'No, no way.' I mean, he took it like I thought he would, because the only way he could have done that through his college years and all that was to have a great attitude about it. It was never even a burden to him,” Carroll said.
“He's been playing both ways since he was in little league football, and he hasn't known it any different. So, it seems so unique to everybody for this to occur, but it isn't to him, and I anticipated that he would respond that way because he's such a natural football player and a competitor."